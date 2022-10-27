Protests Against China's Strict COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Erupt In Tibet's Lhasa​

beijingwalker
Protests Against China's Strict COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Erupt In Tibet's Lhasa27th October, 2022 22:47 IST
Protests against China's stringent COVID-19 restrictions have broken out in the Tibetan city of Lhasa. According to a report by the BBC, the city has been under strict COVID-19 lockdown for almost three months.
The report states that the people protesting were not ethnic Tibetans but Han Chinese who live in Tibet as migrant workers. Videos on social media depict hundreds of people protesting and clashing with the police forces.
Why is China still implementing lockdowns?One of the reasons is that China has a significant number of elderly people and the percentage of inoculation among them has been quite low. This has led to a situation where if the lockdowns are lifted then many people might die, something Xi is concerned about as he mentioned in his address that saving lives is the priority.
However, there is a cost and that cost is being paid by people who are not at risk of COVID and yet their daily life has numerous restrictions. Lockdowns are also reportedly negatively impacting the mental health of people. Many people locked down in Tibet are migrant labourers who are originally from China. They move to Tibet in search of a job and most of them are not able to work due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
