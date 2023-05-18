beijingwalker
Protestors in Taiwan chanting: "Welcome PLA to Taiwan to protect TSMC, our lives and belongings, we won't allow our children to become cannon fodder"
TSMC is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is a Taiwanese multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company, which US is reportedly planning to bomb and destroy if the mainland takes over Taiwan
