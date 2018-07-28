Was there any Multiple Parties Conference (MPC) ever called on the following issues!

1)Fifteen to Twenty hours load shedding!

2)Killing of an entire generation of lawyers in Quetta!

3)Killing of 36 innocent passengers at Kadkocha!

4)Killing of 200 innocent people at Daringhar, Mastung!

5)Killing over 1500 police personnels in Quetta!

6)Killing of 200,000 Pashtoons in Wazirstan n KPK!

7)Killing 53 Christians at Quetta Church Attack!

8)Attack on BKU!

9)Killing in Model Town!

10)Killings at PTC, Quetta!

11)No MPC on Hazara genocide!

12)Killing of Israr Gandapur, Siraj Raisani and Haroon Biloor!

13)75% Youth are jobless!

14)People facing severe water crisis!

15)Why not MPC on Pakistan international image, we are going to Black list from Grey list!

16)Economic crisis!

17)Highest child n mother mortality!

18)poorest education!

19)Against Corruption!

20)Against Nepotism!

ALAS! There is MPC for not winning Election merely for their own bellies.

