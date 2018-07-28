/ Register

Protest??

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Stealth, Jul 28, 2018 at 4:16 AM.

    Was there any Multiple Parties Conference (MPC) ever called on the following issues!
    1)Fifteen to Twenty hours load shedding!
    2)Killing of an entire generation of lawyers in Quetta!
    3)Killing of 36 innocent passengers at Kadkocha!
    4)Killing of 200 innocent people at Daringhar, Mastung!
    5)Killing over 1500 police personnels in Quetta!
    6)Killing of 200,000 Pashtoons in Wazirstan n KPK!
    7)Killing 53 Christians at Quetta Church Attack!
    8)Attack on BKU!
    9)Killing in Model Town!
    10)Killings at PTC, Quetta!
    11)No MPC on Hazara genocide!
    12)Killing of Israr Gandapur, Siraj Raisani and Haroon Biloor!
    13)75% Youth are jobless!
    14)People facing severe water crisis!
    15)Why not MPC on Pakistan international image, we are going to Black list from Grey list!
    16)Economic crisis!
    17)Highest child n mother mortality!
    18)poorest education!
    19)Against Corruption!
    20)Against Nepotism!
    ALAS! There is MPC for not winning Election merely for their own bellies.
     
    This is poor people issue , its not anything to do with politicians.
     
    All those issues named above don’t affect these politicians so why would there ever be APC I think you misunderstand their reasoning to be in power their reasons are looting land grabbing amongst other finer traits of theirs
     
    Bad losers always protest. They need to get over it, the people have demanded a change. Perhaps all these corrupt politicians should hand themselves over to the police and NAB and save some face before they are dragged screaming and crying to jail.
     
