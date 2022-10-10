What's new

Protest started in Swat against Terrorism activities of TTP !!!

Maea

Maea

FULL MEMBER
Nov 20, 2016
826
1
678
Country
Pakistan
Location
Italy
Agar security do, toh ptm wale bond marwane ajate hain, checkpost hatam karo etc. etc. Agar inko chhor do, toh phir protest karte hain security do. First decide what u want.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
18,364
-20
26,815
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Don't bother with your stupid jalsas

Just tell you own people to stop joining the terrorists

A few days ago, two TTP were killed and the locals backed by PTM, NDM did the usual our innocent brudder sheep herder was killed
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
7,815
6
10,836
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Maea said:
Agar security do, toh ptm wale bond marwane ajate hain, checkpost hatam karo etc. etc. Agar inko chhor do, toh phir protest karte hain security do. First decide what u want.
Click to expand...
We have checkpoints, barbed wires, border security in place

How are they coming?, Who's letting them in from Afghanistan again?

PTI is the representative of the province not ptm - Murad saeed has been barking for months about what's happening in swat but it kept happening, PTI never said let the TTP come in, have relaxed borders

He used to ask for negotiation but that doesn't mean let the mofos in

Something very dark is going on and if we don't stand up now, it'll become very dark, very soon
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
18,364
-20
26,815
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Maula Jatt said:
We have checkpoints, barbed wires, border security in place

How are they coming?, Who's letting them in from Afghanistan again?

PTI is the representative of the province not ptm - Murad saeed has been barking for months about what's happening in swat but it kept happening, PTI never said let the TTP come in, have relaxed borders
Click to expand...

You don't need to let them in when the tribals are already full of lar aur bar jahils

They don't need to bring in a army just a small amount of the usual afghani types, the rest are already here unless you kick out the refugees and bring the hammer down upon the rest
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
7,815
6
10,836
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
hussain0216 said:
You don't need to let them in when the tribals are already full of lar aur bar jahils

They don't need to bring in a army just a small amount of the usual afghani types, the rest are already here unless you kick out the refugees and bring the hammer down upon the rest
Click to expand...
I know you're secretion and racist and have religious hate and should probably get checked

But go through this thread, they're being let in as part of deals
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/terr...oreigners-hostage.752441/page-8#post-14021206

Something very wrong is going on and if we don't talk about it our country god forbid would go back to mid 2000s

I know how that changed the whole society all the way in Lahore, imagine wtf was going on in actual warzone

No, we can't have that again, we payed way too much the first time
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
18,364
-20
26,815
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Maula Jatt said:
I know you're secretion and racist and have religious hate and should probably get checked

But go through this thread, they're being let in as part of deals
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/terr...oreigners-hostage.752441/page-8#post-14021206

Something very wrong is going on and if we don't talk about it our country god forbid would go back to mid 2000s

I know how that changed the whole society all the way in Lahore, imagine wtf was going on in actual warzone

No, we can't have that again, we payed way too much the first time
Click to expand...

On the contrary I have plenty of time to afghani, just like most other Pakistani

These people are donkeys, how much more time shall we give them to overcome their jahilat?

Through their own actions and tribal loyalties they provide protection and space for these idiots to operate
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

JackTheRipper
Are TTP mullah coming in Swat, Again?
12 13 14 15 16 17
Replies
250
Views
9K
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
TTP ‘check-post’ set up in Swat: report
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
126
Views
7K
hussain0216
hussain0216
JackTheRipper
Fear and despair grip Pakistan’s Swat as TTP foothold increases
Replies
4
Views
375
خره مينه لګته وي
خره مينه لګته وي
JackTheRipper
Army rubbishes ‘grossly exaggerated’ reports on TTP presence in Swat
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
IceCold
IceCold
Xestan
  • Article
KP Govt. blames ‘anti-TTP groups’ for law and order situation in Province
Replies
5
Views
373
Great Janjua
Great Janjua

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom