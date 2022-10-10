Protest started in Swat against Terrorism activities of TTP !!!

JackTheRipper
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 17, 2019
- 1,164
- -10
- Country
-
- Location
-
We have checkpoints, barbed wires, border security in placeAgar security do, toh ptm wale bond marwane ajate hain, checkpost hatam karo etc. etc. Agar inko chhor do, toh phir protest karte hain security do. First decide what u want.
We have checkpoints, barbed wires, border security in place
How are they coming?, Who's letting them in from Afghanistan again?
PTI is the representative of the province not ptm - Murad saeed has been barking for months about what's happening in swat but it kept happening, PTI never said let the TTP come in, have relaxed borders
I know you're secretion and racist and have religious hate and should probably get checkedYou don't need to let them in when the tribals are already full of lar aur bar jahils
They don't need to bring in a army just a small amount of the usual afghani types, the rest are already here unless you kick out the refugees and bring the hammer down upon the rest
I know you're secretion and racist and have religious hate and should probably get checked
But go through this thread, they're being let in as part of deals
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/terr...oreigners-hostage.752441/page-8#post-14021206
Something very wrong is going on and if we don't talk about it our country god forbid would go back to mid 2000s
I know how that changed the whole society all the way in Lahore, imagine wtf was going on in actual warzone
No, we can't have that again, we payed way too much the first time