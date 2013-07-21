What's new

Protest staged against PTI MPA

Edevelop

Edevelop

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 2, 2007
14,075
25
17,652
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
MINGORA: The residents of Mohallah Makanbagh here Saturday staged protest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Fazal Hakim and his brother Afreen for allegedly evicting members of a family from their house.


Led by Hayat Ali, the residents took out a protest procession and chanted slogans against Fazal Hakim and Afreen for allegedly expelling the family members of one Bakht Sherwan from their home.


Speaking on the occasion, Hayat Ali said that a group of armed men came to their home and evicted them. He said the police arrested his father Bakht Sherwan, brothers Gohar Ali, Nisar Ali and Farman Ali on the charges of theft and put all of them into lockup where they were tortured.


He said their lawyer was fulfilling the requirements for their bail but the police didnt submit the challan on time at the behest of the MPAs brother.


He alleged the MPA and his brother were pressuring and harassing the women members of their family.


He urged the PTI chairman Imran Khan and Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to take notice of the incident and provide them justice.


When contacted, MPA Fazal Hakims brother Afreen alleged that Bakht Sherwan had occupied the piece of land owned by them and constructed his house. He said there was no truth in the allegations levelled by the protesters.

Protest staged against PTI MPA - thenews.com.pk
 
A

ahaider9

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 19, 2022
52
-7
7
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Actually this is a shutup call to Imran Khan & Youthias who were targetting ECP credibilty and targeting state instituions without any evidence. PMLN should be credited for organizing free and fair elections without any violence.

Since Youthias lack logic and rely on memes they dont know that actually PMLN snatched 5 seats from PTI and lost 2-3 seats due to internal politics because all those 20 seats belonged to PTI. This means PMLN will retain its seats and snatch some PTI seats in General Elections

Again this time PTI Punjab government will be formed with even thinner majority of only 1-2 seats.

Some battles are lost to win WAR - Youthias will never understand this.


