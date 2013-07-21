Protest staged against PTI MPA

MINGORA: The residents of Mohallah Makanbagh here Saturday staged protest against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Fazal Hakim and his brother Afreen for allegedly evicting members of a family from their house.Led by Hayat Ali, the residents took out a protest procession and chanted slogans against Fazal Hakim and Afreen for allegedly expelling the family members of one Bakht Sherwan from their home.Speaking on the occasion, Hayat Ali said that a group of armed men came to their home and evicted them. He said the police arrested his father Bakht Sherwan, brothers Gohar Ali, Nisar Ali and Farman Ali on the charges of theft and put all of them into lockup where they were tortured.He said their lawyer was fulfilling the requirements for their bail but the police didnt submit the challan on time at the behest of the MPAs brother.He alleged the MPA and his brother were pressuring and harassing the women members of their family.He urged the PTI chairman Imran Khan and Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to take notice of the incident and provide them justice.When contacted, MPA Fazal Hakims brother Afreen alleged that Bakht Sherwan had occupied the piece of land owned by them and constructed his house. He said there was no truth in the allegations levelled by the protesters.