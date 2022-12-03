Protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ again played instead of Chinese national anthem at Dubai sporting finale

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 30,199
- 28
- Country
-
- Location
-
Protest song 'Glory to Hong Kong' again played instead of Chinese national anthem at sporting finale - Hong Kong Free Press HKFP
Pro-democracy protest song Glory to Hong Kong has again been played at a sporting finale instead of the city’s official national anthem, China’s March of the Volunteers. It comes amid a weeks-long row over the mix-ups and is the fourth such incident to have emerged this year. At the Asian...
hongkongfp.com
Pro-democracy protest song Glory to Hong Kong has again been played at a sporting finale instead of the city’s official national anthem, China’s March of the Volunteers. It comes amid a weeks-long row over the mix-ups and is the fourth such incident to have emerged this year.
At the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship in Dubai on Friday, local gold medallist Susanna Lin made the “time out” gesture as Glory to Hong Kong was played during the prize-giving ceremony. After a similar mishap in South Korea, the authorities issued guidelines to sporting bodies insisting that athletes should make the gesture with their arms should they hear the incorrect anthem.
The song – associated with the 2019 protests and unrest – was halted and the correct anthem was played after an almost two-minute delay.