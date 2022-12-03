What's new

Protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ again played instead of Chinese national anthem at Dubai sporting finale

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
30,199
28
20,115
Country
United States
Location
United States
hongkongfp.com

Protest song 'Glory to Hong Kong' again played instead of Chinese national anthem at sporting finale - Hong Kong Free Press HKFP

Pro-democracy protest song Glory to Hong Kong has again been played at a sporting finale instead of the city’s official national anthem, China’s March of the Volunteers. It comes amid a weeks-long row over the mix-ups and is the fourth such incident to have emerged this year. At the Asian...
hongkongfp.com hongkongfp.com

Pro-democracy protest song Glory to Hong Kong has again been played at a sporting finale instead of the city’s official national anthem, China’s March of the Volunteers. It comes amid a weeks-long row over the mix-ups and is the fourth such incident to have emerged this year.

At the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship in Dubai on Friday, local gold medallist Susanna Lin made the “time out” gesture as Glory to Hong Kong was played during the prize-giving ceremony. After a similar mishap in South Korea, the authorities issued guidelines to sporting bodies insisting that athletes should make the gesture with their arms should they hear the incorrect anthem.

The song – associated with the 2019 protests and unrest – was halted and the correct anthem was played after an almost two-minute delay.


🤣
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Hong Kong jails woman for insulting China’s national anthem during Olympic celebration
Replies
8
Views
266
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
aziqbal
  • Locked
Hong Kong protester dragged into Manchester Chinese consulate grounds and beaten up
Replies
1
Views
121
waz
waz
Nan Yang
Hong Kong police say 4 protesters arrested after year on the run
Replies
12
Views
598
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Hamartia Antidote
Former Hong Kong chief executive CY Leung slams use of British barrister to defend media tycoon Jimmy Lai on national security charges
Replies
0
Views
208
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Hong kong riot again? Hong kongers flock to take the first train of the new subway line connecting Hong kong and Chinese mainland
Replies
0
Views
405
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom