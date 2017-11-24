What's new

Protest in karachi for basic rights

This is for those who says karachi people should come on street

This is another protest asking to clean roads filled with gutter.


KARACHI will NEVER left behind.

Some fu**ers must be getting sadistic pleasure by watching Karachi in this plight

There always was some special kind of Jealousy toward Karachi...Starting right from AYUB KHAN

Then came Sindhi waderas

But they will LOSE and people of Karachi will WIN
 
