What's new

Protest-hit Iran says reviewing mandatory headscarf law

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,278
-10
1,515
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tehran (AFP) – Iran said Saturday it is reviewing a decades-old law that requires women to cover their heads, as it struggles to quell more than two months of protests linked to the dress code.


Protests have swept Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin arrested by the morality police for allegedly flouting the sharia-based law.

Demonstrators have burned their head coverings and shouted anti-government slogans. Since Amini's death, a growing number of women have not been observing hijab, particularly in Tehran's fashionable north.

"Both parliament and the judiciary are working (on the issue)" of whether the law needs any changes, Iran's attorney general Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said.

www.france24.com

Protest-hit Iran says reviewing mandatory headscarf law

Iran said Saturday it is reviewing a decades-old law that requires women to cover their heads, as it struggles to quell more than two months of protests linked to the dress code.
www.france24.com www.france24.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

JackTheRipper
Videos show Iranian anti-hijab protesters knocking turbans off clerics’ heads
2
Replies
15
Views
553
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
TruthSeeker
Elnaz Rekabi apology was forced
Replies
6
Views
353
mohsen
mohsen
HAIDER
15 killed, 40 injured in terrorist attack in Iran - state news
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
mohsen
mohsen
SalarHaqq
Decoding the Pentagon’s Online War Against Iran
Replies
5
Views
504
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
HAIDER
From protester to fighter: Fleeing Iran's brutal crackdown to take up arms over the border
Replies
1
Views
236
Shapur Zol Aktaf
Shapur Zol Aktaf

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom