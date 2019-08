Looking at the actions of our government, i have come to know that the Protest Duration for Jammu and Kashmir is 30 mins weekly. So i was wondering what is the protest duration for other parts of Pakistan.

I mean, if India(God Forbid) takes control of Lahore, then for how long should we protest ?

I suggest we should formally put a list of protest duration for each city of Pakistan.



My suggestion is



Lahore 30 mins,

Khi 45 mins,

fsd 25 mins,

Multan may be 20 mins and so on.

