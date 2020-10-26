Protecting Hilsa: 25 cops hurt as fishermen attack them

At least 25 river police personnel were injured when fishermen attacked the law enforcers conducting a drive against hilsa catching and selling at Chandpur's Laxmirchar in the Meghna yesterday.The injured took primary treatment at Chandpur 250-bed General Hospital.The government has imposed a 22-day ban on catching, selling, hoarding, and transporting of hilsa from October 14 to November 4 to protect safe spawning of hilsa during its peak breeding period.Farida Parveen, additional superintendent of river police, who was leading the drive was among the injured.Injured Inspector Mujahidul Islam told The Daily Star that a team of 80 police personnel went to Chandpur from Dhaka to conduct the drive around 11:00am."When we reached Laxmirchar area, hundreds of fishermen attacked us with sticks and threw brick chunks. Later, some of us fired rubber bullets and shotgun shells to bring the situation under control.""We arrested seven fishermen," the police officer added.The river police personnel returned to Dhaka.Mohammad Nasim Uddin, OC of Chandpur Model Police Station, said, "We have not been informed about the drive before. After getting the news, we visited the injured policemen at hospital."A case was filed in connection with the attack."It is not the first attack. Several officers were injured by fishermen attack on the same spot last year," said Asadul Baki, district fisheries officer.Source