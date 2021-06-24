What's new

Prosperity On the Plateau: Tibet reports fast economic growth in first three quarters

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,715
1
74,532
Country
China
Location
China
Prosperity On the Plateau: Tibet reports fast economic growth in first three quarters

Tibet Autonomous Region in SW China reported the fastest economic growth among China's 31 provincial-level regions in the first three quarters of the year. We have compiled the facts and figures behind this remarkable achievement

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom