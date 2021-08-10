Prospects of Kejriwal being PM of india?

Will appreciate indian members could share some feedback about Kejriwal, somehow these days on youtube I have been watching short video clips about him, his party and his performance in Delhi.
They claim to have significantly subsidized the electricity, improve the schools, provide water, improve the government offices and hospitals, are working to improve the sanitation and seem like they are taking advantage of technology to benefit their citizens. The common people who were interviewed had very positive comments about Kejriwal and wanted to see him as CM or Pardhan Mantri.
Is this true that he has performed very well?
And what are his chances of ever becoming an indian PM? If he suppose becomes a PM, what are his views on Pakistan and relations with Pakistan?
@DrJekyll @Joe Shearer @xeuss @SirHatesALot and other indian members please.
