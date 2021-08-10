Prospects of Kejriwal being PM of india?

I.R.A said: They claim to have significantly subsidized the electricity, improve the schools, provide water, improve the government offices and hospitals, are working to improve the sanitation and seem like they are taking advantage of technology to benefit their citizens. The common people who were interviewed had very positive comments about Kejriwal and wanted to see him as CM or Pardhan Mantri. Click to expand...

I'm sure others know better, but this is my tuppence.All this is true; he has had a dramatic impact on the general administration of New Delhi. They mentioned 'improve the schools', but besides water, that was one of the marquee reforms and accomplishments. There seems to be a sense of purpose in the city administration.I personally have two misgivings about Khujliwal.First, he came in on the backs of a phony agitation, promoted by that little tinpot dictator, Anna Hazare, and that religious purveyor, Ramdev, not to forget Crane Bedi, who showed herself in her true colours soon after these events. Kejriwal and AAP were the main beneficiaries of that movement against corruption, that, frankly, the leadership apart, did serve a useful purpose in pointing to the corruption that was suspected, and demanding that those be investigated and halted.Second, he has a bad reputation for acting poorly with bureaucrats and subordinates, and has got into hot water on at least one well-known occasion.In general, he is too much of a lightweight to really pocket the Prime Ministership. Besides being a light-weight, he is suspiciously always in the way at election time, and successfully manages to split the anti-BJP vote every time.Somehow, I don't trust the man, but millions due.