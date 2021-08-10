What's new

Prospects of Kejriwal being PM of india?

I

I.R.A

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
11,067
16
13,782
Country
Pakistan
Location
Iraq
Will appreciate indian members could share some feedback about Kejriwal, somehow these days on youtube I have been watching short video clips about him, his party and his performance in Delhi.

They claim to have significantly subsidized the electricity, improve the schools, provide water, improve the government offices and hospitals, are working to improve the sanitation and seem like they are taking advantage of technology to benefit their citizens. The common people who were interviewed had very positive comments about Kejriwal and wanted to see him as CM or Pardhan Mantri.

Is this true that he has performed very well?

And what are his chances of ever becoming an indian PM? If he suppose becomes a PM, what are his views on Pakistan and relations with Pakistan?

@DrJekyll @Joe Shearer @xeuss @SirHatesALot and other indian members please.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
24,680
144
40,773
Country
India
Location
India
I.R.A said:
They claim to have significantly subsidized the electricity, improve the schools, provide water, improve the government offices and hospitals, are working to improve the sanitation and seem like they are taking advantage of technology to benefit their citizens. The common people who were interviewed had very positive comments about Kejriwal and wanted to see him as CM or Pardhan Mantri.
Click to expand...
I'm sure others know better, but this is my tuppence.

All this is true; he has had a dramatic impact on the general administration of New Delhi. They mentioned 'improve the schools', but besides water, that was one of the marquee reforms and accomplishments. There seems to be a sense of purpose in the city administration.

I personally have two misgivings about Khujliwal.

First, he came in on the backs of a phony agitation, promoted by that little tinpot dictator, Anna Hazare, and that religious purveyor, Ramdev, not to forget Crane Bedi, who showed herself in her true colours soon after these events. Kejriwal and AAP were the main beneficiaries of that movement against corruption, that, frankly, the leadership apart, did serve a useful purpose in pointing to the corruption that was suspected, and demanding that those be investigated and halted.

Second, he has a bad reputation for acting poorly with bureaucrats and subordinates, and has got into hot water on at least one well-known occasion.

In general, he is too much of a lightweight to really pocket the Prime Ministership. Besides being a light-weight, he is suspiciously always in the way at election time, and successfully manages to split the anti-BJP vote every time.

Somehow, I don't trust the man, but millions due.
 
