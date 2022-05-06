What's new

Proposed plans to Raise 2 new Corps in South Pakistan (Opinion)

2 Corps needs to be raised in South Balochistan and South Sindh,

Corp HQ in Gwadar with Divisional HQ in Turbat and Panjgur.
Corp HQ in Pannu Aqil with Divisional HQ in Tharparkar and Umerkot.


Other than that FC Balochistan (specially south) needs to be more trained and more heavily armed with Advance technology.

Such plan was made during Gen. Musharaf's Era and was about to be done during Gen. Raheel Sharif's era as COAS, but instead of that Raheel Sharif went for raising a Division for CPEC Security.
 
A military-centric security strategy is expensive and doesn't always work.

I would argue that this money is better spent in the complete modernization and restructuring of the intel community, on education reform, and general development in these areas.
 
Even better, fence all the borders, mine them, use high tech gadgets. whatever it takes to seal them completely. Stop terrorists, smugglers, and all other unwanted criminal scum from entering Pakistan.

Our defense always begins in our cities and towns and not at our borders. Nothing is changing......more security patrols (sitting ducks) in Toyota pickups, thus more canon fodder for terrorist IEDs. Somebody please wake up the neutrals to this reality. Stop meddling in politics and concentrate on your primary mission, no no not DHA plots, but something called security?
 
R Wing said:
A military-centric security strategy is expensive and doesn't always work.

I would argue that this money is better spent in the complete modernization and restructuring of the intel community, on education reform, and general development in these areas.
Touché. Couldn't have said it better.
 
prop558 said:
2 Corps needs to be raised in South Balochistan and South Sindh,

Corp HQ in Gwadar with Divisional HQ in Turbat and Panjgur.
Corp HQ in Pannu Aqil with Divisional HQ in Tharparkar and Umerkot.


Other than that FC Balochistan (specially south) needs to be more trained and more heavily armed with Advance technology.

Such plan was made during Gen. Musharaf's Era and was about to be done during Gen. Raheel Sharif's era as COAS, but instead of that Raheel Sharif went for raising a Division for CPEC Security.
General Bajwa recently stated that he plans to reduce Army’s size. Your statement clearly contradicts his statement.
 
If true, then its a good news.

Also this would be great if army makes sure that people like Bajwa never get a chance to get post of COAS otherwise Bajwa alone is enough to turn PA into Punjab police.
 
Deltadart said:
Even better, fence all the borders, mine them, use high tech gadgets. whatever it takes to seal them completely. Stop terrorists, smugglers, and all other unwanted criminal scum from entering Pakistan. Our defense always begins in our cities and towns and not at our borders. Nothing is changing......
Since 9/11, Presence of Pakistan's Security Apparatus on the Western Border are equally important to that of Eastern Borders.

Abid123 said:
We need to reduce army size so we can spend more on modernization.
Our arch-rivals India did that too ?... Our strategic ally China did that ??.. Our neighbour like Iran did that ??…


Dear it's always the biggest wish of India and Anti-Pak lobbies around the world that Pakistan reduces the size of Armed Forces..... We are thin country, beside the modernisation we need to strengthen borders and conventional capabilities too...
 
I don't know why people in this part of the world see increasing the number of foot soldiers as a "solution".
Under no circumstances would there be opportunity to deploy the full strength of Infantry. Attention should be diverted towards modernising the existing Infantry and other services including emphasis on improving mobility - more armoured vehicles, helicopters, landing craft, transport aircraft, comms, improved armour, redundant outposts and air strips, etc.. If your existing manpower can reach where they need to be fast enough and equipped enough, you can win the war.
 
prop558 said:
With the postings and deputations will be decided by " Aal e Sharif " like Punjab Police or Bureaucracy ?
That question should be asked to Bajwa as he is bending everyone to the will of Aal e Sharif. Maybe that’s the vision of future of Pakistan he has in his mind.

And the rest of the institution is following him like the children followed the pied piper.
 

