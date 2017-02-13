Proposed law on new status for Gilgit Baltistan finalised

FAmbMkBhadarkumar said: Well this means pakistan establishment is okay with watever Indian Govt did on aug 5th. Wonder why Imran khan is so hellbent on opposing that. Click to expand...

This is demand of GB people so its not the same. Also this is provisional status. Problem is kashmir valley. India and Pakistan need to leave out Jammu, GB and Ladakh. Hold UN backed plebiscite in kashmir valley and AJK to end this conflict.