Proposal to increase retirement age, cut down pension in armed forces irks officers, veterans

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 5,495
- 20
- Country
-
- Location
-
A note by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), headed by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, on a proposed new retirement and pension policy has caused serious heartburn in the military with indications that the three services are not on board.
The note, which is doing the rounds on social media, is dated 29 October and seeks for a draft Government Sanction Letter for changes in retirement profile and pension entitlements.
The proposed rules will be applicable to all equivalent ranks across the three services.
As proposed in the note, the retirement age of colonels (other than that of the Army Medical Corps and Military Nursing Service) will be increased to 57 years from the current 54.
The retirement age of brigadiers is proposed to be increased to 58 years from the current 56 years and that of the major generals to 59 from the current 58. No change has been proposed for the lieutenant general rank, which will continue to be 60 years.
The retirement of the Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks (ORs) in the services (Logistics, Technical and Medical Branch, including EME, ASC and AOC) has been proposed to be 57 years. ORs currently retire after 17 years of service.
Tweaking of pensions for those seeking premature release
The main cause of heartburn, however, has been the changes proposed for pension entitlements of those seeking Premature Release (PMR).
In the services, an officer can seek PMR after having served the pensionable age, which is 20 years of service. If cleared, the officer gets a pension which is 50 per cent of his/her last drawn salary.
But according to the new changes proposed, those taking PMR with 20-25 years of service will now be entitled to only 50 per cent of the pension.
“What this means is that, let us say an officer gets Rs 1 lakh as salary right now. If he takes PMR, his pension would be Rs 50,000. However, under new rules, if he has served only 20-25 years, then he will get a pension of only Rs 25,000,” a source in the defence establishment said.
Those with 26-30 years of service will get 60 per cent of the pension and those with 31-35 years of service will get 75 per cent of the pension. Only those with above 35 years of service will get full pension if they take PMR, according to the proposed changes.
While both serving and retired officers expressed anguish over the proposal, sources in the security establishment said the move is aimed at cutting down the pension cost.
For more on the story follow the link below.
The note, which is doing the rounds on social media, is dated 29 October and seeks for a draft Government Sanction Letter for changes in retirement profile and pension entitlements.
The proposed rules will be applicable to all equivalent ranks across the three services.
As proposed in the note, the retirement age of colonels (other than that of the Army Medical Corps and Military Nursing Service) will be increased to 57 years from the current 54.
The retirement age of brigadiers is proposed to be increased to 58 years from the current 56 years and that of the major generals to 59 from the current 58. No change has been proposed for the lieutenant general rank, which will continue to be 60 years.
The retirement of the Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks (ORs) in the services (Logistics, Technical and Medical Branch, including EME, ASC and AOC) has been proposed to be 57 years. ORs currently retire after 17 years of service.
Tweaking of pensions for those seeking premature release
The main cause of heartburn, however, has been the changes proposed for pension entitlements of those seeking Premature Release (PMR).
In the services, an officer can seek PMR after having served the pensionable age, which is 20 years of service. If cleared, the officer gets a pension which is 50 per cent of his/her last drawn salary.
But according to the new changes proposed, those taking PMR with 20-25 years of service will now be entitled to only 50 per cent of the pension.
“What this means is that, let us say an officer gets Rs 1 lakh as salary right now. If he takes PMR, his pension would be Rs 50,000. However, under new rules, if he has served only 20-25 years, then he will get a pension of only Rs 25,000,” a source in the defence establishment said.
Those with 26-30 years of service will get 60 per cent of the pension and those with 31-35 years of service will get 75 per cent of the pension. Only those with above 35 years of service will get full pension if they take PMR, according to the proposed changes.
While both serving and retired officers expressed anguish over the proposal, sources in the security establishment said the move is aimed at cutting down the pension cost.
For more on the story follow the link below.
Proposal to increase retirement age, cut down pension in armed forces irks officers, veterans
A note by the Department of Military Affairs, headed by CDS General Bipin Rawat, proposes changes to the retirement age and pension policy, which could potentially cut costs.
theprint.in