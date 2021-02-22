Proposal: The Air Chief should lead the 23rd March flypast in JF-17 B

I understand that the Block-52s are a superb aircraft, but it is now time that we as a nation learn to give due respect to ourselves, and the products we manufacture at home. If we do not respect what is our own, no one else will respect it either. By leading the fly-past in a JF-17 B, the air chief will be sending a very strong message to the technicians in Kamra, the scientists and engineers involved with Azm, and the inspiring young children who will grow up to take over the reigns of Azm, that we are fully invested into Made in Pakistan, and our products can challenge the very best in the world.



It is my desire to convey these sentiments to the air chief via defence.pk. I exhort all fellow Pakistanis to join me in conveying this message.