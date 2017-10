Being a Nation is a responsibility. Just as Civic Sense needs to be taught, hygiene needs to be taught, safe driving needs to be taught, we need to teach Nationhood to children. The contents of this course should be:1. The political system.2. The legal system.3. The law enforcement system.4. The steps which an ordinary citizen should take to interact with various systems.5. But MOST IMPORTANTLY, the need to actually utilize the knowledge from 4 to interact with the systems. To not sit around idle if news arrives of massive corruption. To not sit around idle if your local government is not providing cleaning services, etc.I envisage 9th grade students being asked questions such as:1. A corrupt Prime Minister is disqualified, but uses his influence to make changes to the law in his favour. What are your responsibilities as a Citizen of Pakistan?