Proposal for PDF leadership

@WebMaster @The Eagle @waz @SQ8 @Irfan Baloch @Horus

You guys obviously do not want Indians here anymore based on the frequency of the bans on the flimsiest of reasons.

We (I definitely) don't want to be here either.

Since you guys are in the entire scene and know the backroom workings, could you please point us to some other Pakistani forums where we could engage with possibly a different demographic of Pakistanis

Maybe even on a level footing?

Thanks in advance. Please help us to get out of your hair permanently, so that you can have your pure Pakistani forum finally.

Cheers, Doc
 
padamchen said:
@WebMaster @The Eagle @waz @SQ8 @Irfan Baloch @Horus

You guys obviously do not want Indians here anymore based on the frequency of the bans on the flimsiest of reasons.

We (I definitely) don't want to be here either.

Since you guys are in the entire scene and know the backroom workings, could you please point us to some other Pakistani forums where we could engage with possibly a different demographic of Pakistanis

Maybe even on a level footing?

Thanks in advance. Please help us to get out of your hair permanently, so that you can have your pure Pakistani forum finally.

Cheers, Doc
Many happy returns.
 
Indians who want discussion are more than welcome here. Difference of opinion won't lead you to abandonment - but if you show your Indian colour then sure - ta ta! Bharat Rak is your good resting place.
 
Windjammer said:
Many happy returns.
I'm dead serious windy.

Had it with this place.

But the interest in engaging Pakistanis is still present.

Different demographic.

Different management.

Just a request. Fir old times sake.

The management is free to tell me to piss off.

Cheers, Doc
 
padamchen said:
I'm dead serious windy.

Had it with this place.

But the interest in engaging Pakistanis is still present.

Different demographic.

Different management.

Just a request. Fir old times sake.

The management is free to tell me to piss off.

Cheers, Doc
Come on dude, i have my fair share of altercation with some Indian members, agree to disagree and move on.....never held a grudge with any.....tomorrow is another day.
 
padamchen said:
@WebMaster @The Eagle @waz @SQ8 @Irfan Baloch @Horus

You guys obviously do not want Indians here anymore based on the frequency of the bans on the flimsiest of reasons.

We (I definitely) don't want to be here either.

Since you guys are in the entire scene and know the backroom workings, could you please point us to some other Pakistani forums where we could engage with possibly a different demographic of Pakistanis

Maybe even on a level footing?

Thanks in advance. Please help us to get out of your hair permanently, so that you can have your pure Pakistani forum finally.

Cheers, Doc
they will never want to lose you. remember one or all of them in collusion overturned your permaban when a Pakistani mod banned you for desecrating Pakistan flag by posting a photo of a street defecator peeing on it? upon my objection to you posting that I was banned --though temporarily-- quicker than you by legend and paksword?

forgot to mention all the dupe IDs they have allowed you to create over the past many years
 
Windjammer said:
Come on dude, i have my fair share of altercation with some Indian members, agree to disagree and move on.....never held a grudge with any.....tomorrow is another day.
Can't stay and engage if you keep getting banned.

Never been afraid of any altercation with any nationality. Gender. Color. Age.

And I have a very thick skin. Abuse from Pakistanis as well as Indians with a different ideological dispensation rolls off my back.

But if you cannot have continuity of participation, better to move on.

It's 0bvious you guys don't want us.

We are simply annoying you here.

If you point us to another place, you won't have to deal with us anymore.

And if you want to, you are always free to engage with us there.

Everyone wins.

Surely we have earned that much over a decade here ...

Cheers, Doc
Trust me. They don't want us here.

You as a Christian seem to have some different chip on your shoulder.

You're still a Pakistani who conforms and does not rock the PA boat.

You're halal.

Cheers, Doc
 
Imagine the following: you belong to an influential and wealthy minority and all you do is spreading hate and being butthurt 24/7 over battles from 1400 years ago.

Man the Persian empire is dead, your religion watered down to a syncretism, your tiny minority will die out soon, you should be looking for a good old age home rather than trolling Pakistani Muslims on their own forum.

But thanks for letting us live in your mind rent free for the last 1400 years :D.
 
Iltutmish said:
Imagine the following: you belong to an influential and wealthy minority and all you do is spreading hate and being butthurt 24/7 over battles from 1400 years ago.

Man the Persian empire is dead, your religion watered down to a syncretism, your tiny minority will die out soon, you should be looking for a good old age home rather than trolling Pakistani Muslims on their own forum.

But thanks for letting us live in your mind rent free for the last 1400 years :D.
Agreed with all you are saying and have been saying.

Which is why I'm asking old frenemies to help us get out of here permanently.

P
E
R
M
A
N
E
N
T
L
Y

How sweet does that sound?

Cheers, Doc
 
padamchen said:
Agreed with all you are saying and have been saying.

Which is why I'm asking old frenemies to help us get out of here permanently.

P
E
R
M
A
N
E
N
T
L
Y

How sweet does that sound?

Cheers, Doc
you could always suicide troll your way out permanently.
 
In other words - please point me somewhere else where the 80% of Indian PDF members can deride and spew hate freely against a large Pakistani audience without consequences.

Beghairati just doesn’t quite say it
 
SQ8 said:
In other words - please point me somewhere else where the 80% of Indian PDF members can deride and spew hate freely against a large Pakistani audience without consequences.

Beghairati just doesn’t quite say it
I'm not responsible for the hate melting your insides Oscar.

Cheers, Doc
 
padamchen said:
I'm not responsible for the hate melting your insides Oscar.

Cheers, Doc
And here comes the second side - the bheegi billi .. the innocence of the high horse. “We Indians have always come here in peace, with love, with gift cards and praise for Pakistanis no matter what”.
As for the premise for this thread’s drama - here’s a solution.. DONT LOG IN!

closed
 
