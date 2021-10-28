Propaganda video: Leadership of TTP is roaming freely under open skies

Need a jf17 to drop a mk84 on that caravanI've edited the title since it is actually quite disingenuous in its paraphrasing, it's not exactly the first time, though it is a much bigger Caravan + most notably the top leadership, apologies for the misinterpretation.
There's two things to come out of this:
There's two things to come out of this:
1) Such high profile movement means we can get a hint of where they operate from, their bases and their seminaries and of course villages from where they draw their manpower from.
2) It will help the govt to effectively pressurise the IEA into taking action against TTP, especially if they desire regional and international recognition.
TTP always had presence across both the sides of the border. So this isn't really something new.