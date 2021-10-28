What's new

Propaganda video: Leadership of TTP is roaming freely under open skies

Tomcats

Tomcats

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2020
1,064
0
1,151
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I've edited the title since it is actually quite disingenuous in its paraphrasing, it's not exactly the first time, though it is a much bigger Caravan + most notably the top leadership, apologies for the misinterpretation.
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
1,627
0
1,772
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Tomcats said:
I've edited the title since it is actually quite disingenuous in its paraphrasing, it's not exactly the first time, though it is a much bigger Caravan + most notably the top leadership, apologies for the misinterpretation.
Click to expand...
Need a jf17 to drop a mk84 on that caravan
 
Moon

Moon

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
2,413
2
2,914
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tomcats said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1453617404068696068
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1453630752894160899
Click to expand...
There's two things to come out of this:
1) Such high profile movement means we can get a hint of where they operate from, their bases and their seminaries and of course villages from where they draw their manpower from.
2) It will help the govt to effectively pressurise the IEA into taking action against TTP, especially if they desire regional and international recognition.


TTP always had presence across both the sides of the border. So this isn't really something new.
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
1,627
0
1,772
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Moon said:
There's two things to come out of this:
1) Such high profile movement means we can get a hint of where they operate from, their bases and their seminaries and of course villages from where they draw their manpower from.
2) It will help the govt to effectively pressurise the IEA into taking action against TTP, especially if they desire regional and international recognition.


TTP always had presence across both the sides of the border. So this isn't really something new.
Click to expand...
The more TTP gathered in one area the more TTP we can kill/capture

Kar en tuk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom