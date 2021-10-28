Propaganda video: Leadership of TTP is roaming freely under open skies

There's two things to come out of this:

1) Such high profile movement means we can get a hint of where they operate from, their bases and their seminaries and of course villages from where they draw their manpower from.

2) It will help the govt to effectively pressurise the IEA into taking action against TTP, especially if they desire regional and international recognition.





TTP always had presence across both the sides of the border. So this isn't really something new.