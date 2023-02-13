Propaganda post by Chinese state official hurts the feelings of the Turkish people

The reason I opened this thread is that despite all the warnings, this person, who is a Chinese government official, not deleted her post. We have no way of contacting the Chinese government, I guess there are some officials linked people here and I hope they will take care of this issue.A disaster of the century is taking place in our country. Nearly 30000 people have lost their lives, we are in mourning, but this irresponsible idiot seems to have completely forgotten this and is propagandizing the Chinese construction industry.But what makes this woman ridiculous is that this bridge was not built by China but by Korean-Turkish partnership. And this bridge was already built on the other side of the country and in an area that was not affected by the earthquake at all.Such an irresponsible propaganda post by a person with the title of a government official under her bio, ignoring all our sensitivity and pain with such irresponsible and not enough false content: it is also a disrespect to the extraordinary efforts of the many disaster volunteers from China who are currently on the ground. This kind of clumsy propaganda does not contribute positively to the image of the Chinese state, nor does it contribute to the already globally successful Chinese construction industry.I emphasize that the Chinese state is one of the countries that came to help and shared our pain. We are grateful for that. But it needs to clean up its stupid propagandists.