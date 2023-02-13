What's new

Propaganda post by Chinese state official hurts the feelings of the Turkish people

The reason I opened this thread is that despite all the warnings, this person, who is a Chinese government official, not deleted her post. We have no way of contacting the Chinese government, I guess there are some officials linked people here and I hope they will take care of this issue.

A disaster of the century is taking place in our country. Nearly 30000 people have lost their lives, we are in mourning, but this irresponsible idiot seems to have completely forgotten this and is propagandizing the Chinese construction industry.

But what makes this woman ridiculous is that this bridge was not built by China but by Korean-Turkish partnership. And this bridge was already built on the other side of the country and in an area that was not affected by the earthquake at all.

Such an irresponsible propaganda post by a person with the title of a government official under her bio, ignoring all our sensitivity and pain with such irresponsible and not enough false content: it is also a disrespect to the extraordinary efforts of the many disaster volunteers from China who are currently on the ground. This kind of clumsy propaganda does not contribute positively to the image of the Chinese state, nor does it contribute to the already globally successful Chinese construction industry.

I emphasize that the Chinese state is one of the countries that came to help and shared our pain. We are grateful for that. But it needs to clean up its stupid propagandists.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1624929028992864259
 
what propaganda ? twitter link pl .
 
5211.PNG


This was the relevant tweet. With the help of our Chinese friends, this woman's tweets were removed. Thank you to everyone who took care of it.
 
Her tweet was deleted because she got the fact wrong, the bridge has nothing to do with China, however I don't see reporting such news would hurt anyone's feelings

www.globaltimes.cn

Hunutlu Thermal Power Plant, flagship project of BRI, remained operational during and after giant earthquake in Turkey - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn
www.chinadaily.com.cn

No damage to China-operated power plant in Turkiye

The Hunutlu thermal power plant, the largest China-backed coal-fired power plant in Turkiye operated by State Power Investment Corporation, is safe despite the earthquakes in the country, said the company.
www.chinadaily.com.cn www.chinadaily.com.cn
 
He's not even a Pakistani. His flags show him to be a Brit, probably with an identity crisis. Don't make the mistake of associating him with us. We totally support China's policy in Xinjiang because it was the right thing to do and save those people from the likes of him.
 
another Chinese boot licker also supports Israel paid troll

yes very good now I can openly say what I think of China

not like Chinese censorship
 
There's quite a few Twitter accounts with the Chinese government official tag but they tend to post wrong information and facts. Something similar happened to a picture used of Gwadar but it was some other country.

I'm surprised, is this on purpose or they are genuinely mistaken?
 

