What's new

propaganda, fake news, & subversion efforts against Iran

WudangMaster

WudangMaster

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2014
438
0
794
Country
United States
Location
United States
There are a lot of videos out there mostly made by Omid Dana, where he addresses and debunks the lies, fake news, and propaganda directed against Iran courtesy of bloated cannibal insects such as fallahati, alinezhad, moshiri, faraji, homayon, meybodi, nourizadeh, etc etc. I will be posting his response videos to the tv cannibals in this thread. There is also an older podcast from the past decade that also dealt with these cannibals, though with harsher language. Additionally, Parvineh Zamany is doing what she can with her podcasts.
Also, if there are any Farsi language lectures from Iran in dealing with the subject of propaganda against Iran, this thread would probably be a good repository for those videos as well; People such as Rafiepour, Abbasi, etc.

 
WudangMaster

WudangMaster

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2014
438
0
794
Country
United States
Location
United States
So apparently the pollack representative to the eu parliament has been running his mouth about Iran. I am shocked as to the horrors going on in poland and audacity of the disgusting SIMP in his statements. The cretin's wife looks a cadaver and probably smells like one too as they are putrid to their core.
 
WudangMaster

WudangMaster

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2014
438
0
794
Country
United States
Location
United States

Attachments

WudangMaster

WudangMaster

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2014
438
0
794
Country
United States
Location
United States
Dariush the Great said:
Most of his talkings are somewhat pro IR though. But nice Parthian style hair :P
Click to expand...
He definitely has a much needed place in the counter efforts to the poison from the outside media. I only find out about these lowlives through his response to them but a lot of people do listen to them and need to be informed. A lot of what he says was being said earlier by Zand Kermani over the years, but he is also very controversial with the adult language he uses to accurately describe these retarded cannibal prostitutes in the mass media.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
Hindutva Threat to China and Pakistan
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Champion_Usmani
The Doval Doctrine – India’s Hybrid War against Pakistan
2 3
Replies
35
Views
3K
Kaleem.61
Kaleem.61
beijingwalker
“Forced labor” stories on China brought to you by US government, NATO and arms industry to drive Col
Replies
4
Views
810
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
945
Globenim
G
Mangus Ortus Novem
Tomorrow Belongs to the Corporatocracy
Replies
1
Views
431
war&peace
war&peace

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom