propaganda, fake news, & subversion efforts against Iran

There are a lot of videos out there mostly made by Omid Dana, where he addresses and debunks the lies, fake news, and propaganda directed against Iran courtesy of bloated cannibal insects such as fallahati, alinezhad, moshiri, faraji, homayon, meybodi, nourizadeh, etc etc. I will be posting his response videos to the tv cannibals in this thread. There is also an older podcast from the past decade that also dealt with these cannibals, though with harsher language. Additionally, Parvineh Zamany is doing what she can with her podcasts.Also, if there are any Farsi language lectures from Iran in dealing with the subject of propaganda against Iran, this thread would probably be a good repository for those videos as well; People such as Rafiepour, Abbasi, etc.