Propaganda, conspiracies going on against Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Propaganda, conspiracies going on against Bangladesh: PM She was addressing the 11th session of the 11th national parliament today

TBS Report02 February, 2021, 03:30 pmLast modified: 02 February, 2021, 04:11 pmShe was addressing the 11th session of the 11th national parliament todayPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina TBS Sketch.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina TBS Sketch.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said various propaganda and conspiracies are going on against Bangladesh. (Despite the fact), Bangladesh will move forward proving the enemies wrong."Bangladesh is moving forward and will continue doing so proving the enemies wrong.Propaganda is going on in various ways in home and abroad. I believe that if we work with honesty and people get the benefits of that work, that is our peace," she said.The prime minister came up with the remarks in her closing remarks at the 11th session of the 11th National Parliament on Tuesday.She said that her government was moving the country forward with specific goals.In her concluding session, coronavirus situation, political crisis and economic realities were also highlighted.The prime minister also expressed irritation over the BNP's lack of response to the country's development activities.She said that conspiracies against the country are going on in various contexts. It is the inherent character of BNP to confuse people with false information.