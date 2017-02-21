What's new

Propaganda, conspiracies going on against Bangladesh: PM Hasina

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
6,582
-5
9,540
Propaganda, conspiracies going on against Bangladesh: PM Hasina

POLITICS
TBS Report
02 February, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2021, 04:11 pm

She was addressing the 11th session of the 11th national parliament today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina TBS Sketch.


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said various propaganda and conspiracies are going on against Bangladesh. (Despite the fact), Bangladesh will move forward proving the enemies wrong.

"Bangladesh is moving forward and will continue doing so proving the enemies wrong.

Propaganda is going on in various ways in home and abroad. I believe that if we work with honesty and people get the benefits of that work, that is our peace," she said.

The prime minister came up with the remarks in her closing remarks at the 11th session of the 11th National Parliament on Tuesday.

She said that her government was moving the country forward with specific goals.

In her concluding session, coronavirus situation, political crisis and economic realities were also highlighted.

The prime minister also expressed irritation over the BNP's lack of response to the country's development activities.

She said that conspiracies against the country are going on in various contexts. It is the inherent character of BNP to confuse people with false information.

tbsnews.net

Propaganda, conspiracies going on against Bangladesh: PM

She was addressing the 11th session of the 11th national parliament today
tbsnews.net tbsnews.net
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Homo Sapiens
Pakistan spreading propaganda about 1971 genocide: PM
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
226
Views
11K
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
scholseys
Hasina asks army to protect democracy
Replies
0
Views
767
scholseys
scholseys
Banglar Lathial
The rule of law and Shahbag (circus) can not continue simultaneously: M K A
Replies
2
Views
676
Banglar Lathial
Banglar Lathial
Al-zakir
Indians are out to divide the nation and instigate internecine feud
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
Rajkumar
Rajkumar
S
FROM POLASHI TO BANGABHABAN
Replies
5
Views
2K
SeaGull
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom