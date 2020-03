Publication Date: January 4, 2020

Author Biography

Just came across this propaganda bullshit that keeps resurfacing even Russians are good guys now and they keep portraying Pakistan in a bad light. This military thriller book is doing badly in terms of sales but still, in the near future, they will be making a movie out of it as it fits the western narrative.Worst could happen and Bollywood will come up with this movie replacing Russians with Indian special forces.The End of America’s War in Afghanistan by Ted HalsteadThree Russian agents are trying to stop nuclear weapons stolen from Pakistan by the Taliban. The Taliban wants to use the stolen weapons to force America out of Afghanistan for good, and return to power in Kabul. Will nuclear strikes in multiple locations across Afghanistan let them succeed? Or can Russian agents and American special forces stop the Taliban in time?Ted Halstead served twenty-five years in the State Department as a Foreign Service Officer, most of it overseas, and was promoted to the Senior Foreign Service after his second tour at US Embassy Riyadh. His tours included four years at US Embassy Seoul, and two years at the East Asia Pacific Bureau in DC. He is a National War College graduate, and served for three years at a regional US military headquarters.