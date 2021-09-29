What's new

Propaganda against Urdu

tribune.com.pk

Creation of Bangladesh: Urdu was never the language of Pakistan | The Express Tribune

Scholar says people never learn from past, calls for resolving issues of Balochistan and FATA
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

www.dawn.com

LITERARY NOTES: Why did the Quaid make Urdu Pakistan’s state language?

ADDRESSING a public meeting at Dhaka, East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), on March 21, 1948, the founder of Pakistan ...
www.dawn.com

I have noticed increasing propaganda against Urdu as the national language by a number of ethno nationalists +anti state liberal/secular/marxists. It seems targeted to try and reduce any factors that unite the country. If there is no national language then how do they expect everyone to communicate? India does not have a unifying language which has caused them problems. If one of the provincial languages were made national language that would cause issues for other ethnicities. Also after Arabic it is actually Urdu that the most Islamic work as been done.

What can be done to stop this propaganda. Thoughts?
 
Last edited:
PakSarZameen47 said:
tribune.com.pk

Creation of Bangladesh: Urdu was never the language of Pakistan | The Express Tribune

Scholar says people never learn from past, calls for resolving issues of Balochistan and FATA
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

I have noticed increasing propaganda against Urdu as the national language by a number of ethno nationalists +anti state liberal/secular/marxists. It seems targeted to try and reduce any factors that unite the country. If there is no national language then how do they expect everyone to communicate? India does not have a unifying language which has caused them problems. If one of the provincial languages were made national language that would cause issues for other ethnicities. Also after Arabic it is actually Urdu that the most Islamic work as been done.

What can be done to stop this propaganda. Thoughts?
They should learn from Banglis treachery and classify criticizing National language URDU as attack on Unity, hate speech and a serious crime punishment-able similar to treachery.
 
Who are these so called 'ethno nationalists +anti state liberal/secular/marxists'?

...and what language would they like for us Urdu-speakers to speak/learn? Sindi, Punjabi, Pushto aur Baluchi...?
 
Trailer23 said:
Who are these so called 'ethno nationalists +anti state liberal/secular/marxists'?

...and what language would they like for us Urdu-speakers to speak/learn? Sindi, Punjabi, Pushto aur Baluchi...?
Various ethnic extremist individuals/politicians , and a number of individuals in a institutions.
 
We are a multi-ethnic state and they want increased role of regional languages
I agree with them, Urdu is a common language but it doesn't mean we kill our own languages by not preserving and teaching our own languages at school
Yes Urdu should be taught but so should the regional languages atleast for some years in school
 
