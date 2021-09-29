Creation of Bangladesh: Urdu was never the language of Pakistan | The Express Tribune Scholar says people never learn from past, calls for resolving issues of Balochistan and FATA

LITERARY NOTES: Why did the Quaid make Urdu Pakistan’s state language? ADDRESSING a public meeting at Dhaka, East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), on March 21, 1948, the founder of Pakistan ...

I have noticed increasing propaganda against Urdu as the national language by a number of ethno nationalists +anti state liberal/secular/marxists. It seems targeted to try and reduce any factors that unite the country. If there is no national language then how do they expect everyone to communicate? India does not have a unifying language which has caused them problems. If one of the provincial languages were made national language that would cause issues for other ethnicities. Also after Arabic it is actually Urdu that the most Islamic work as been done.What can be done to stop this propaganda. Thoughts?