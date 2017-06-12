/ Register

  • Monday, June 12, 2017

Proof that Quran is from God presented visually, superintelligent math in Quran

Discussion in 'Seniors Cafe' started by Azadkashmir, Jun 12, 2017 at 5:58 PM.

Thread Status:
Not open for further replies.
  1. Jun 12, 2017 at 5:58 PM #1
    Azadkashmir

    Azadkashmir SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,493
    Joined:
    Nov 10, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,169 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
     
  2. Jun 12, 2017 at 6:02 PM #2
    MUSTAKSHAF

    MUSTAKSHAF SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,186
    Joined:
    Nov 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +14 / 4,120 / -8
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    PLEASE!
    @waz @WAJsal @Horus @HRK please close the thread,before it's conversion into a troll fiesta.
     
  3. Jun 12, 2017 at 6:39 PM #3
    LeGenD

    LeGenD SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,691
    Joined:
    Aug 28, 2006
    Ratings:
    +5 / 2,808 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    There is no need for that.

    Holy Quran contains some revelations that (6th century) people would be clueless about and/or utterly failed to comprehend. Some revelations are stated in such a way that they still leave us scratching our heads. However, modern sciences are enabling us to understand and decode these revelations in ways never possible before. In short, scientific findings are only complementing such revelations. I refer to you to study Surah ar-Rahman and Surah al-Anbiya in particular; I can suggest a highly accurate of translation for them.

    However, kaffir will not believe no matter what. Allah Almighty have stated in the Holy Quran that disbelief will last till the Hour.
     
    Last edited: Jun 12, 2017 at 6:52 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  4. Jun 12, 2017 at 7:27 PM #4
    Oscar

    Oscar RETIRED MOD

    Messages:
    26,566
    Joined:
    Mar 28, 2009
    Ratings:
    +284 / 46,133 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Closed for replies.
    People can still see the video
     
Similar Threads
  1. Captain03

    Interesting Part From The Quran

    Captain03, Nov 10, 2008, in forum: Pakistan's Internal Security
    Replies:
    17
    Views:
    1,518
    Captain03
    Nov 12, 2008
  2. Hakan

    Egypt Excludes Turkey and Qatar from Quran Competition

    Hakan, Apr 7, 2014, in forum: Middle East & Africa
    Replies:
    12
    Views:
    677
    Jf Thunder
    Apr 7, 2014
  3. veg

    Proofs that present Blasphemy law is against Quran and Sunnat

    veg, Nov 9, 2014, in forum: Social & Current Events
    Replies:
    15
    Views:
    1,354
    veg
    Nov 9, 2014
  4. 2800

    Beautiful Quotes from Quran

    2800, Jan 8, 2016, in forum: Seniors Cafe
    Replies:
    3
    Views:
    758
    2800
    Jan 8, 2016
  5. Mughal1

    Overcoming language barrier between God & humanity (a real quran based dictionary)

    Mughal1, Apr 22, 2017, in forum: Social & Current Events
    Replies:
    5
    Views:
    110
    Mughal1
    Apr 22, 2017
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 2, Guests: 1)
  1. SorryNotSorry
Thread Status:
Not open for further replies.