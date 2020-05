I tried to log in to my twitter account today, and found this message waiting for me.There was nothing wrong with my twit, or any violations. No use of bad language or anything malicious.I simple pointed to Hamid Mir's practice of tell the nation, what some dead people have told him before their death.This man who says that his rights of freedom of speech had been violated regularly and he had been subject to violence by Pakistani establishment had complaint to Twitter for a statement of fact against him.Anyone knows how to defend my freedom of speech and point to Twitter that there was no malicious contents in my twit. That Hamid Mir indeed had said that many times about dead people, rather than me removing the twit which is factual.I will also request everyone to provide links to the videos where Hamid Mir is talking about dead people and what they have allegedly told him before their death.