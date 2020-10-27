Log in
Proof, North Koreans And Indians Belong To Same Circus !
Thread starter
Windjammer
Start date
Today at 12:34 AM
Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
34,234
159
117,542
Country
Location
Today at 12:34 AM
#1
PAKISTANFOREVER
ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
12,438
-2
20,083
Country
Location
Today at 12:41 AM
#2
Windjammer said:
Click to expand...
North Korea is NOT the world's biggest lying and propaganda machine. india is:
265 Indian fake news sites caught pushing anti-Pakistan propaganda
Researchers have discovered a network of 265 fake local news sites across 65 countries that are being used to disseminate anti-Pakistan coverage and serve Indian governmental interests.
thenextweb.com
Pro-Indian 'fake websites targeted decision makers in Europe'
Fake sites and groups lobbying for India influenced decision makers in Europe, researchers say.
www.google.co.uk
Please don't insult and humiliate North Koreans by connecting them to indians.
Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
56,178
-1
108,956
Country
Location
Today at 1:00 AM
#3
india beat NK in this game no one is more lair then indians
F
FairAndUnbiased
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
6,740
0
9,566
Country
Location
49 minutes ago
#4
North Korea is doing better than India I believe.
Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
34,234
159
117,542
Country
Location
23 minutes ago
#5
They both live in parallel universe.
The difference is North Korea propagate for own self.....the low life Indians lie about every one else to feel good.
Yankee-stani
SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2018
7,824
1
11,879
Country
Location
21 minutes ago
#6
Don't even dare copy Best Korea for Pajeetstan ever
