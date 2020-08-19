What's new

Promotions to Think Tank group

I am pleased to announce that after weeks of monitoring, discussion and voting the forum administration, moderators and think tank members have decided to promote some of our very best and promising members to the Think Tank ranks. I am confident that these new inductions will be beneficial for the forum, these new members will bring a lot more to this title and that the promotion process will be a motivation of all other members to do better. Will like to take this opportunity to announce that going forward, we will be inducting new members in TTA and TTC ranks every 6 months with in-active and non participating members of this group being transferred back to regular member titles. Together we can make this forum an even better one.

Heartiest congratulations to the following on being promoted to Think Tank - Analyst group:

@Tipu7
@airomerix
@Knuckles
@Hodor
@saiyan0321
@The Accountant


Also very pleased to announce that follow TTA members have been promoted to Think Tank Consultant post:

@Signalian
@forcetrip

Congratulations to you all. Looking forward to working with you guys.
 
Congratulations! At least three of you terrify me, and I am totally in awe of another fourth member of this list. This means more homework before posting. :o:

@Signalian
@forcetrip

Ah, two safe pairs of hands.
 
Congrats to all. Truly well deserved. May Allah guide you all to shoulder your enhanced responsibilities in a befitting manner.
 
Alles Höchste,

Can you persuade the shy and retiring author in your new TTA group to celebrate his elevation and post at least an extract from his new book on PDF? I leave it to you to apply the thumbscrews and bright lights in the eyes to the lot, to discover who is the learned one who is being asked to grace these pages. [Hint: he is not The Accountant, but is forensic in his approach!]
 
Congrats guys, you deserve that .....:cheers:
 
My congratulations to all!

May the force be with you..
 
All in due course sir.

Very excited about the new inductions, i really hope these guys will help a lot and bring new ideas and information to the table. It will be up to us to make full use of it! Looking forward to working with all of them.
 
Many many congratulations to all the promotees
 
