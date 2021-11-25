What's new

Promotions / Postings - Pakistan Air Force

Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia has been appointed as Director General Public Relations (Air Force). PAF says “the appointment has been made in the backdrop of recent re-organization of Pakistan Air Force in view of evolving geo-strategic environment, & dictates of contemporary warfare.”

Previous appointments of AVM Tariq Zia includes:

1. Command of a Flying Squadron (No. 9 Griffins, F-16).
2. Command of a Flying Wing (38th Multirole Wing).
3. Command of Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE)
4. Commander of an Airbase (PAF Base Mushaf).
5. Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command.
6. Commander, Air Force Strategic Command.
7. Director General, Warfare & Strategy, AHQ.

The AVM is a graduate of PAF Air War College, Faisal and Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS), UK.



1637848618933.png
 
Based on his previous appointments and expertise. this new appointment looks like waste of a good man.

OR just want him out of any operational postings, daal mae kuch kala hai, ye to khudday line lagany wali baat lagti hai.

baaqi Allah behtar janta hai.
 
1647864470878.png



Govt. of Pakistan has appointed Air Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood as Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS)...
,.,.
 

