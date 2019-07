What do you guys think about promoting Pakistan is better then looting Pakistan is right or wrong?



This is one of the difference between national honest leader and national corrupt leader.

I remind when nawaz Shareef hired one of the top american lobbying firm.In 2017 when panama leaks burst the back of nawaz family & international media was declaring nawaz the most corrupt leader of the world . Then he hired the lobbying service of vin Roberti global to defame Pak Army in order to divert the attention from his countless corruption. But when God decides to defame some one, no one can escape & that's what happened when ICIJ confronted with lobbying firm. He made the lobbying firm ashamed.