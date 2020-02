This is more like dancing and celebration than fighting style.



I remember in Faislaabad, we used to have young men come out and practice fighting with sticks. They did this every morning after fajr, and it was an actual martial art. In Lahore, I saw Pehlwani, ancient style of wrestling which is comparable to Greaco-Roman wrestling.



Surprisingly, in our former tribal areas and in Afghanistan, Pukhtoons still train themselves in the tradition way. However now it is more to do with gun culture than swords and sticks.

