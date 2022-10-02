Promo video of the hypersonic complex OpFires USA

The American corporation Lockheed Martin showed a promo video of the OpFires ground-based hypersonic complex being developed. These weapons are being created by Lockheed Martin Corporation specialists together with the Defense Research Agency (DARPA). The missile system with a hypersonic glide unit is designed for the US Army ground forces. Work on OpFires started in 2017. The complex will use the electronics of the HIMARS missile system. OpFires is planned to be placed on a five-axle PLS multi-purpose chassis. The launcher will carry two missiles with a hypersonic gliding unit. Initially, it was assumed that the range of OpFires would be 500 kilometers, but after the US withdrew from the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, it was decided to increase the range of the missile system.