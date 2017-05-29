Promising turkey farming falls drastically

The number of farms has decreased to 400 from 5,000 in less than two years

Highlights

Farming of the large fowl started in 2014 and reached its peak in 2019





Bangladesh had around 5,000 small and large farms during the peak





The number of turkey farms across the country dropped to 400 after 2019





Experts blamed the decline on unstable market price, lack of proper marketing plan





They also noted the lack of public awareness and scarcity of advertisements





Lack of veterinary services, training and skilled personnel are also serious issues

Turkey farming, which started as a promising venture, is facing a tough time in Bangladesh with the volume of the sector declining very fast.The number of turkey farms in the country decreased to a mere tenth of its original amount in less than two years.Farming of the large fowl started in 2014 and reached its peak in 2019 when there were 5,000 small and large scale farms across the country, said sources.But, the sector started to decline after 2019, and in one-and-a-half years the number of farms came down to 400, said Professor Dr Shubash Chandra Das, one of the leading turkey bird researchers in the country.Experts blame an unstable market price, the lack of proper marketing plan and public awareness, and advertisement scarcity for the drastic decline of the business nationwide.They also say despite its good socioeconomic prospects, the lack of veterinary services, training facilities and skilled personnel contributed to the drastic fall of the business.If only the authorities concerned had played an active role in patronising the sector in due time, turkey farming could have contributed a lot to improving many people's life and livelihood, supplying nutritious food, generating income and creating employment opportunities, the experts say.Anisuzzaman, a renowned turkey farmer from Narsingdi, said, "I owned the largest turkey farm in the country, with 3,000 birds. But now I have only 15 turkeys."Anis said from 2015 to 2019, there was a huge demand for turkeys in the market, but at present, public demand is very low. "People are not familiar with eating turkey and the government did not play the expected role in familiarising the bird among common people."Manik Hossain, another turkey farmer from Nabinagar of Savar, said, "In the beginning, I had around 300 turkey birds on my farm and now I have only 13 turkeys. At first, I was very enthusiastic about the business, but right now, I am not interested at all to invest more in the venture as the market demand instead of growing fell radically over time.""The market demand declined because people of our country are not habituated with consuming turkey birds," he observed.Like in Narshingdi and Savar, the turkey farming scenario is the same all over the country. Farmers of Bogura, Cumilla, Khulna, Barisal, and Rangpur – where the farming once flourished – are now turning away from the once-lucrative business venture.Professor Dr Shubash Chandra Das of poultry science department at Bangladesh Agricultural University said, "Turkey has superior meat and egg quality and its disease rate is comparatively lower. It is easy to rear and depends on natural feed mainly."Commenting on the reason behind the decline of turkey farming, he said, "One should have sufficient knowledge and experience over the science-based method of turkey farming before going to establish a farm. But our farmers started their ventures lured by profit potential alone – without any training at all. Without any knowledge over the target consumers or knowing if there would be any government subsidy during tough times.""Consequently, the inevitable happened. After rapid growth of five years, it took no time to fall. Farmers bearing the brunt of the fall, made an almost complete u-turn from the sector," he added.In response to a query over what to do in the present context, the professor said, "If we want to revive the sector, the government must come forward with proper strategies and adequate subsidies. It should adopt a master plan and establish some farms as a policy outline. Subsidies to turkey farmers are another important need for reviving the sector.""Considering our huge population, it can be easily said that turkey meat would be in high demand if the correct strategies were undertaken. For example, we can arrange for selling the meat following the selling practice of mutton and beef. That is, instead of selling a live bird, we can sell one kilogramme of its meat," he said, adding that if needed, the government can arrange to export turkeys abroad.Contacted, Dr ABM Kalekuzzaman, Assistant Director, Livestock Directorates, (Farming) also agreed over the deplorable situation of the turkey farming sector.He said, "It is needless to say that the once high-potential sector has declined a lot. However, the government is now taking a number of initiatives targeting the sector's revival. We are going to register all turkey farms soon, hopefully within two-three months. Additionally, in order to revive the sector, the government is going to declare a stimulus package for turkey farmers."