Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 6,980
- -5
Prominent socio-religious organisations of Bangladesh seeks UN intervention in Xinjiang
The speakers said that despite the brutal persecution of Muslims in China's Xinjiang province, the Muslim world is still silent on the issue.
This was suggested at a press conference at the Chattogram Press Club on Friday. Alem Muktijoddha Projanma Sangsad organized the press meet where a book titled ‘Uyghur’s cries’ was also launched.
By ET Bureau
Apr 03, 2021, 11:03 AM IST
The United Nations (UN) has been urged by prominent socio-religious organisations of Bangladesh to play a stronger role in stopping the persecution of Uyghur Muslims in the Chinese province of Xinjiang.
This was suggested at a press conference at the Chattogram Press Club on Friday. Alem Muktijoddha Projanma Sangsad organized the press meet where a book titled ‘Uyghur’s cries’ was also launched.
Dr Belal Nur Azizi and Alem Muktijoddha Prajonma Sangsad Chittagong Metropolitan President Mufti Osman Gani Chowdhury addressed the press meet.
The meet was also addressed by Allama Sadruddin Maknoon, Chairman of Alem Muktijoddha Projanmo Sangsad, Mufti Tanjil Amir, Yasin Habib, Maulana ANM Ahmad Ullah, Maulana Osman Qasemi and others.
The speakers said that despite the brutal persecution of Muslims in China's Xinjiang province, the Muslim world is still silent on the issue.
“If necessary, proof will be shown to the embassies of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egyptand other countries to stop the persecution of Uyghurs. The UN delegation should be allowed to visit Xinjiang province,” they added.
Bangladesh is the only Muslim majority country that has witnessed protests in the recent months against treatment of Uygurs.
The speakers said that despite the brutal persecution of Muslims in China's Xinjiang province, the Muslim world is still silent on the issue.
This was suggested at a press conference at the Chattogram Press Club on Friday. Alem Muktijoddha Projanma Sangsad organized the press meet where a book titled ‘Uyghur’s cries’ was also launched.
By ET Bureau
Apr 03, 2021, 11:03 AM IST
The United Nations (UN) has been urged by prominent socio-religious organisations of Bangladesh to play a stronger role in stopping the persecution of Uyghur Muslims in the Chinese province of Xinjiang.
This was suggested at a press conference at the Chattogram Press Club on Friday. Alem Muktijoddha Projanma Sangsad organized the press meet where a book titled ‘Uyghur’s cries’ was also launched.
Dr Belal Nur Azizi and Alem Muktijoddha Prajonma Sangsad Chittagong Metropolitan President Mufti Osman Gani Chowdhury addressed the press meet.
The meet was also addressed by Allama Sadruddin Maknoon, Chairman of Alem Muktijoddha Projanmo Sangsad, Mufti Tanjil Amir, Yasin Habib, Maulana ANM Ahmad Ullah, Maulana Osman Qasemi and others.
The speakers said that despite the brutal persecution of Muslims in China's Xinjiang province, the Muslim world is still silent on the issue.
“If necessary, proof will be shown to the embassies of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egyptand other countries to stop the persecution of Uyghurs. The UN delegation should be allowed to visit Xinjiang province,” they added.
Bangladesh is the only Muslim majority country that has witnessed protests in the recent months against treatment of Uygurs.
Prominent socio-religious organisations of Bangladesh seeks UN intervention in Xinjiang
This was suggested at a press conference at the Chattogram Press Club on Friday. Alem Muktijoddha Projanma Sangsad organized the press meet where a book titled ‘Uyghurs cries was also launched.
www.google.com