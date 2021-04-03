Prominent socio-religious organisations of Bangladesh seeks UN intervention in Xinjiang

This was suggested at a press conference at the Chattogram Press Club on Friday. Alem Muktijoddha Projanma Sangsad organized the press meet where a book titled ‘Uyghur’s cries’ was also launched.

Prominent socio-religious organisations of Bangladesh seeks UN intervention in Xinjiang This was suggested at a press conference at the Chattogram Press Club on Friday. Alem Muktijoddha Projanma Sangsad organized the press meet where a book titled ‘Uyghurs cries was also launched.