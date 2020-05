some prominent punjabi muslim ruler

shehbaz khan kamboh was perhaps Emperor Akbar's greatest general and Governor of Bengal. he fierce led most battles for the emperor. At one stage, so one account claims, Shahbaz Khan led 9,000 horsemen. This resulted in him being further promoted and made a `Meer Bakhshi` and a `Wakeel` of the emperor.Sardar Shahbaz Thothaal a muslim jatt of jehlum was assistance to the Governer of Punjab Prince Mohammad, responsible to fight against Mongol raiders. Qasim khan son of Sardar Shahbaz Khan Thothaal was a brave commander and only native punjabi of subcontinent who invaded and attacked Mongols in Iran, He showed his mettle during battles with Mongols. He was honored with the title of “Khan Zaman” by Ghias Tughliq as he attacked Mongols in Iran and Tauran.Raja Sanghar Ali Khan, was a Mughal commander of Muslim, Janjua Rajputs heritage, he met Babur in the year 1520, and joined the Mughal Army during the Battle of Panipat and later on during the Battle of Khanwa.Adina Beg or Adina khan arain was punjabi muslim and the last Mughal governor of the Punjab. he was an Arian Punjabi who ruled Lahore, Jalandhar, Sir-hind and had vassal states like Jammu, Kapurthala, and Kangra. He managed Sikh Punjabis, Marathas, Delhi, and Afghans smartly.Nawab Saad Ullah Khan thaheem was a muslim jatt from chiniot and the Prime Minister during the reign of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. Nawab Saad Ullah Khan with his intellect and gained knowledge moved to Delhi. There he became popular for his intelligence and declamatory skills and that led him to the court of the Emperor Shah Jahan who was always in search of intellectual and learned people and in later years he acted as prime minister of hindostan for few years.Rai Sahra or Sultan Qutbudin was ruler of multan. he was from Langah jats who are found in punjabi muslim and sikh jats.Rai Sahra, whose daughter had been married to Shaikh Yousaf qureshi, introduced an armed band of his tribesman into the multan city by night, seized Shaikh Yousaf, and sent him Delhi, and proclaimed himself king, under the title Sultan Qutbudin. This a list of the Langah kings of Multan:Sultan Qutbudin Langah 1445–1460Sultan Hussain 1460Sultan Firuzshah dates unknownSultan Mahmud dates unknownSultan Hussain 1518–1526Sultan Mahmood Langah 1526-1540Once lords of the Potohar region, the Gakhar ruler and noble built impressive tombs, mosques and havelis in their domain – which became potent political symbols of their power. Sultan Sarang Khan was a chief of the Gakhar tribe which resided in the Pothohar region in northern Punjab region, in modern-day Pakistan. He was born in Pharwala fort and his father was a Gakhar chief, named Tattar Khan. Due to his services to Mughal emperor Babur, Sarang Khan was bestowed the title of Sultan by the Mughals.Raja mal khan janjua was the rebellious Janjua rajput king, Raja Ajmal Dev Janjua, the son of Raja Dhrupet Dev, who first converted to Islam.After his conversion, he followed the Islamic code of names and renamed himself as Raja Mal Khan.Securing his own empire, he conquered the Koh-e-Jodh, a mountain in the Salt Range, in 12th century and made Rajgarh his capital. This Rajgarh was renamed as Malot.Baloch were in league with Jats and with union of fateh khan jat and Meedu Baloch revolted against Sher Shah Suri.Dulla Bhatti popularly referred to as the "Son of Punjab" or "Robin Hood of Punjab", sometimes spelled Dulha Bhatti and also known as Abdullah Bhatti) is a muslim rajput folk hero who led a revolt against Mughal rule during the reign of the emperor Akbar.Rai Ahmed Khan Kharal was bigger freedom fighter then bhagat singh but our problem is we don't promote our heroes.He was the greatest freedom fighters in the Indian rebellion of 1857. He was a resident of Sandal Bar's famous town Jhamra in Jhang District, currently in Faisalabad, Punjab (Pakistan). He started his rebellion in a wide area of Punjab (British India), Pakistan covering Ganji Bar, Neeli Bar and Sandal Bar area (an area between rivers Sutlej, Ravi River and Chenab covered with thick forests in past). The center of his movement was the town of Gogera which lies in the Neeli Bar area.Jan Muhammad chattha, made a gallant resistance against sikhspeople forgot famous chattian di var ballad written in persian and translated into punjabi about muslim chattah jatts defending their domain form sikhs and how a big area was destroyedAfter brutal war, sikhs exorted zamzma gun from Chatthas, Jan Muhammad Chattha allied with Durranis of Kabul and took back Rasulnagar Chatha, Alipur Chatha and other territories from sikhs.i didn't include folk heroes .We should be proud that culture developed by punjabi muslims is now sung and used in entire subcontinent.Both are punjabi muslim jatt/rajput stories and we should be proud to that every third song in subcontinent use our folk love stories.greatest influence of sufi islam was spread by punjabi muslim.The great pioneers of the 13th century sufi movement in Pakistan were the four friends known as 'Chahar Yar': Hazrat Fariduddin Masud Ganj Shakar of Pak Pattan (1174-1266); Hazrat Syed Jalaluddin Bukhari of Uch-Bahawalpur (1196-1294); Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria of Multan (1170-1267) and Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar of Sehwan (1177-1274).These converted plenty of muslim jatts/rajput and produced plenty of sufi peers and saints who helped spread islam in subcontinentFarīd al-Dīn Masʿūd Ganj-i-Shakar (c. 4 April 1179 – 7 May 1266) was a 12th-century Punjabi Muslim preacher and mystic. who went on to become "one of the most revered and distinguished ... Muslim mystics" of the medieval periodsufi Bahauddin was a gondal jat and founded Mandi Bahauddin (gondal bar) and he was prominent sufi saint and traveld around to teach sufi islam and converted a big chunk of bar tribes.Many Muslim jatts of central Punjab were conveted by Garba Jat, a 'Hindu' attendant at Sakhi Sarwar’s shrine who embrace Islam. On his conversion he was called Shaikh Garba and he converted many jatts of punjab.Baba Shah Inayat Qadir a punjabi arain was a Sufi scholar and saint of the Qadiri-Shatari silsila. He was born in Kasur, in the Punjab region of present-day Pakistan. Shah Inayat was known as the murshid (spiritual guide) of the Punjabi poets, Bulleh Shah and Waris Shah.