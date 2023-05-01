Prominent politicians from South Punjab join PPP ISLAMABAD: Several prominent politicians from South Punjab have joined Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Monday. As per details, the

As per details, the political notables joined PPP following a meeting with party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.The former PML-N provincial minister Syed Haroon Ahmed Sultan and former member of the Punjab Assembly Syed Jameel Shah joined the Pakistan Peoples Party.Former MNA Chaudhary Asghar Jutt, Rana Intezar Ahmed and chairman of Municipal Committee Masood Majeed left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and joined the PPP.Furthermore, the PML-Q ticket holder from PP 271 Malik Faiz and Mian Dogar Wattoo are the new entrants in Pakistan Peoples Party.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari welcomed the new members to the party and congratulated them.Earlier, prominent political leaders of Balochistan called on PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and announced to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).The announcement to join PPP was made after a meeting with the former president at Bilawal House Karachi.Those who have joined PPP included former senator Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani, Nawabzada Gazin Marri, Tahir Mahmood, coordinator of the chief minister of Balochistan Nawabzada Jamal Raisani and Mir Fareed Raisani.