1. Early Middle Ages :

Muhammad Bin Qasim (695-715) :

Raja Dahir

Map of the maximum extents of Muhammad ibn Qasim 's expansion of Umayyad rule into Pakistan and northwestern India, c. 711 CE

Breakup of Abbasid Caliph

Habbari dynasty (854–1011) :

Rulers: The Habbari dynasty ruled the Abbasid province of Greater Sindh from 841 to 1024. The region became semi-independent under the Arab ruler Aziz al-Habbari in 841 CE, though nominally remaining part of the Caliphate. The Habbaris, who were based in the city of Mansura , ruled the regions of Sindh, Makran Khuzdar and Multan . The Umayyad Caliph made Aziz governor of Sindh and he was succeeded by his sons Umar al-Habbari I and Abdullah al-Habbari in succession while his grandson Umar al-Habbari II was ruling when the famous Arab historian Al-Masudi visited Sindh. The Habbaris ruled Sindh until 1010 when the Soomra Khafif took over Sindh. In 1026 Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi defeated Khafif, destroyed Mansura and annexed the region under the Ghaznavid rule.

Umar ibn'Abd al-Aziz al'Habbari (855-884)

Abdullah bin Umar (884-913)

Umar bin-Abdullah (913-943)

Muhammad bin Abdullah (943-973)

Ali bin Umar (973-987)

Isa bin ali

Manbi ibn Ali bin Umar (987-1010)

Khafif (Soomra dynasty) (1010-1025)

2. Medieval Period :

Soomra dynasty (1026–1356)

Early History

The Umayyad Caliphs appointed Aziz al Habbari as the governor of Sindh. The Habbari dynasty was controlling Sindh under the orders of the Ummayad Caliphate. When troubles began between the Ummayads and the Abbasids Habbari rule became semi independent, though it still remained under the influence of the Ummayad Caliphate indirectly. Habbaris ruled Sindh until Mahmud Ghaznavi defeated the Habbaris in 1024 because Mahmud Ghaznavi, viewed the Abbasids to be the legitimate caliphs. Following the defeat of the Habbaris, the Abbasid Caliphate made Al Khafif from Samarra the new governor of Sindh for a stronger and stable government. Al Khafif allotted key positions to his family and friends thus Al-Khafif or Khafif Soomrobecame the first ruler of the dynasty in Sindh. Until the Siege of Baghdad the Soomro Dynasty was the Abbasid Caliphate's functionary in Sindh but after that it became independent. Since then some Soomros intermarried with several local women and adopted some local customs as well. Mansura was the first capital of the Soomro dynasty and the last of the Habbari dynasty.

Soomro period :



The Soomro Dynesty later shifted their capital to Tharri, nearly 14 km eastwards of Matli on the Puran. Puran was later abandoned due to changes in the course of Puran river. Afterwards, Thatta was made the capital of Sindh for about 95 years until the end of their rule in 1351 AD. During this period, Kutch was ruled by the Samma Dynasty, who enjoyed good relations with the Soomros in Sindh.

Salient features :



Renaissance in Sindh

In 1011 AD, the first Soomro King, Al Khafif was given control of Sindh by the Abbasid Caliphate to build a stronger government when Mahmud Ghaznavi defeated the Habbaris. in The beginning Soomro's had Arabic names thus admitting of their Arab past. since then some intermarried with local women. The Soomro Dynasty lost ties with the Abbasid Caliphate after the Siege of Baghdad (1258) and the Soomro kings Soomar, Bhoongar and Dodo-1, established their rule from the shores of the Arabian Sea to Multan, Bahawalpur, Sadiqabad and Uch in the north and in the east to Rajistan and in the west to Balochistan.

The Renaissance started from 1092 AD when Princess Zainab Tari Soomro became the sovereign Queen of Sindh. As a first step, attention was paid to Sindhi language, which had remained dominated by Arabic during the last three centuries. Not only reforms were made in promoting Sindhi language for good governance, but fast progress was made in arts and crafts, architecture, agriculture and music, both instrumental and vocal. Sports like horse and camel races, wrestling known "Mulluh" and other marshal sports were patronized.

A lot about Soomros is mentioned in the Chachnama though not all of it is true even some of it is even baseless.

Language and literature

As everywhere in the world, the literature had a poetic start, so in Sindh also, the minstrels and bards made great strides in Sindhi folk poetry. They composed their poetry around popular myths, folk tales, historical events and romances. A minstrel named Sumang Charan stands prominent among all other minstrels and bards of the early period.

In this period, "Doha (couplets)", "Gaha", "Geech (marriage songs)" "Gaya (songs of Soomro women)", forms of Sindhi poetry developed as a part of dramatic narration. Later on new dimensions were brought to Sindhi poetry, after the battle of Dodo Chanesar, the Soomro kings with the armies of Sultan Allaulddin of Delhi, in 1313 AD near the city of "Thaar Banghar" which gave rise to epic form of poetry in Sindh.

A minstrel named Bhagu Bhan, also a court poet of Soomro Kings, was renowned as composer and singer of epic poetry. He was an expert in playing local musical instruments, especially "Surando". This instrument could be called the violin of the East.

There were other master musicians and singers as Chand Fakir, Bahiro Mangto, Lado Bhag and many others from Charans, Mangtas and Manganhars tribes. From the women poets, Mai Markha Shaikh was a remarkable poet of that time. They all played their part towards poetical progress in Sindhi literature during the rule of Soomro Dynasty in Sindh.

The great historical dramatic romances that took place in the reign of the last few Soomro kings were Lilan Chanesar, Umar Marvi and Momal Rano. Earlier than this, the love tales of Sassui Punhun, Suhni Mehar and Sorath-Rai Dyach were narrated in melodious poetry by minstrels and bards in public musical evenings patronized by the Soomro Kings.

Centuries afterwards, the tales of these historic romances became the subject matter of Sufistic poetry by the famous Sufi poet of Sindh, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, who immortalized these tales. He transformed these tales into different Surs i.e. musical composition with classical norms. Since then great Sindhi, master musicians and singers keep singing these soulful melodies even in this 21st.

Fall of the Soomro dynasty :



Ghaznavid dynasty (977–1186) :

who revolted against the ruling Samanids of Iran, conquering their throne, thus establishing himself as ruler who would bring in great economic and political development. He was father in law to Sabuktagin (whom some historians also consider the founder of the Ghaznivids) who would later expand the empire extensively.



The Ghaznivid Empire was an empire that existed during the 10th-11th century; stretching at it's peak from Tehran to Northern India, and was Turkic-Persian in origin, largely following Sunni Islam. The date of it's foundation was 962-977, and that of it's disintegration 1180-1187; lasting some 224 years. The Ghaznivids were one of the most distinguished empires to have ever existed in Afghanistan. The empire was founded by the slave Aptigin (a Turkish Mamluk originally from Ghazni; who had fled from Balkh to Ghazni in 961 after a failed coup) who revolted against the ruling Samanids of Iran, conquering their throne, thus establishing himself as ruler who would bring in great economic and political development. He was father in law to Sabuktagin (whom some historians also consider the founder of the Ghaznivids) who would later expand the empire extensively.

Altigpin crossed the Hindu Kush, after laying siege to the "insignificant" Fort of Ghazni in 962 transforming it into "one of the most dazzling capitals of the Islamic world" after his victory. The fort itself was militarily and politically advantageous for his cause; it lay near the lucrative Silk Road where it was nestled in between Kabul and Kandahar. The empire itself became significant for it's prestige and for being the first Islamic empire to spread itself across Asia, and well into Hindu-dominated Northern India. The centre of the Ghaznivid empire was known for being home to artisans, poets, musicians,philosophers, scholars/scientists and other intelligentsia; and were also responsible for building "opulent palaces, gold encrusted mosques" and for having spread "abundant" gardens into India. This empire also gave the world windmill's, which were one of the most important inventions the world has ever seen.

Ghaznavid expansion into Pakistan and North-West India

Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi (998 – 1030) :



Mahmood Gaznavi was born in 971AD, in khurasan. Mahmood Ghazni was the son of Abu Mansur Sabuktigin, who was a Turkish slave soldier of the samanid ruler. In 994 Mahmood joined his father in the conquest of Ghazni for Samanid ruler, it was the time of instability for Samanid Empire. In 998AD Mahmood took control of the Ghazni and also conquered Qandahar.