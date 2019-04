Who are the real culprits? Why has a universally accepted definition of terrorism not yet been established? Is terrorism a legitimate tool of modern warfare to attain foreign policy objectives? Perhaps this is the reason self-interested nation-states have not showed a consensus on a universal definition of terrorism for two decades. Above all, who will benefit by supporting religious extremists to divide the masses?

The Kharijite ideology is based upon three main evil tenets;





– Declaring Muslims to be unbelievers





– Rejecting lawful obedience to the rulers





– Justifying violence against Muslims and innocent people

On the role of Israel and its intelligence agency Mossad, former Sri Lankan diplomat Dr. Jayatilleka revealed in one his press conferences in 2014 that historically Sri Lanka has been influenced and deceived by Israel. While criticizing the policy of Sri Lankan government on Tamils, Dr. Jayatilleka said Sri Lanka is attempting to follow and imitate Israel when it comes to Tamils and quoted a statement made by his father Mervyn De Silva before the Mossad Commission appointed by former President Premadasa in which he had warned that the Sinhala majority should never believe that Israel would side with them because the Zionists have always identified themselves with the LTTE struggle. Dr. Jayatilleka said this fact is further proven by the contents of a book – ‘By way of Deception’ written by one of the youngest spies that worked for Mossad, Victor Ostrovsky, in which he has revealed that while offering training to the Sri Lankan forces, the actual training was provided by Mossad to the LTTE.

What happened in Sri Lanka is a clear manifestation of this impression that India is using Israel’s global model of war on terrorism (read Islam) to perpetuate its Hinduvta project in South Asia. It simultaneously serves the purpose of Israel as well to defame and target Islam—the same objective the Modi government in India is pursuing these days. Without any proofs Indian media has stepped ahead of everyone and put the blame of these attacks on Pakistan’s secret agency ISI. Contrary to Indian media claims, Sri Lankan Defense Minister Ruwan Wijewardene says; “Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen India (JMI), a unit of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh or JMB, may have had a role in Sunday’s bombings”.

Brahman-Hindu conception of civilization is based on the strong belief that human civilization was originally created unequally. The Brahman-Hindu belongs to the highest caste and hence belong to the elite of human civilization. Non-Brahman mankind is inferior in social status. This belief naturally spawns a system of authority over others which results in perpetual inequality. Thus in the view of Hindu civilization which is ruled by the Brahman-Hindu, history will not end without Brahman-rule in Holy-land of Bharat. If we play close attention to the domestic affairs of India we see a tide of Hindu Nationalism and the galvanization of forces aiming to accomplish this religious obligation. The current geo-political scenario of the South Asia and Indian hegemonic ambitions in the region offers proof that they are preparing for Dharamyudh (a holy war for the sake of Brahman-Hindu rule over the holy-land of Bharat). Only this explains why India never accepts the realities of its surrounding states and has been destabilizing them for decades.

The Jews believe their golden age is around the corner but in order to pave the way for this Jewish golden age firstly, they must return to their holy land which they had already done during the inter-war period. Secondly, they must reclaim holy Israel as their Jewish homeland which they had already done in 1948. Thirdly, the state of Israel must expand its territory from river Nile to river Euphrates (Greater Israel) and the temple of Solomon must be rebuilt replacing Masjid Al-Aqsa. Fourthly, the Jewish holy land the State of Israel would have to become the ruling the state in the world. Lastly to constitute the end of history for Judaism, Jewish scriptures proclaim that a Jew will arrive and declare him as the Messiah in the last age and with that Jewish recognition of him as the Messiah would declare their end of history.

“the only reason Muslim terrorism exists is that Washington created it. Washington used jihadism against the Soviet army in Afghanistan. They used it against Gaddafi in Libya. Then Obama used it to invade Syria. Obama sent ISIS to overthrow Assad. General Flynn, who was the director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency, stated this matter on Al Jazeera. Flynn said it was a willful decision of the Obama administration to send ISIS to overthrow Assad”.