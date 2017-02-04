Proliferation of nukes: Pakistan studying joint pledge by five N-states

France which agreed to this declaration still has a demonstration capability (a shot across the bow with a nuke) to dissuade an adversary from a conventional attack. It deterred the Soviets. So these statements are just periodic window dressing. Nothing Pakistan has to comment on.While the disparity between India and Pakistan is not as great, the following is an interesting commentary on a smaller power trying to dissuade a large power. This is especially interesting because many Indian planners (as with most of the Indian Military) seem to think in the Soviet/Russian model as they were probably trained.RAND Assessment on Soviet Commentary on the French Force de Frappe