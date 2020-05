السلام عليكم

Appeal To Help Release of Prisoners In Syria ​

An appeal by sister Maseeha Saloojee for help in the release of our Muslim sisters held by the tyrant Assad regime in Syria.

"...The project is two-fold:

1) Freeing a prisoner at the cost of 3500 USD

2) Assisting the prisoners whose freedom is not possible with things like medical assistance, etc (any amount is welcome)



May Allah reward everyone's intentions and efforts...."





Ransoming Prisoners



Ransoming our prisoners is a duty on Muslims.

Imaam Maalik said: “ It is obligatory on the people to redeem prisoners with their money. There is no contention on this point ” .

Ibnu Taymiyyah said: “ Freeing the prisoners is one of the greatest compulsory deeds and spending ransom money and other means towards that, is one of the greatest ways to come close to Allaah. ”

Al-Qurtubee said: “ Our scholars have said that ransoming the prisoners with money is waajib (obligatory), even if one dirham does not remain in the Islamic Treasury. ”

Ways You Can Help



Donating at: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/cha...rityId=1018336



-- or contact for other methods of donation ( anonymous donations also possible e.g, Bitcoins) .



- Support the project by spreading awareness, re-posting ( project information, donation link) on other forums/social media & letting family & friends know.



- Making Du'aa.

May Allaah, the Most Generous whose generosity surpasses all generosity, reward abundantly those who assist our prisoners.

1. Who is sister Maseeha Saloojee?



See: 'Foreign Women in Syria' - Face The Truth , Episode 4 : Who is sister Maseeha Saloojee?





Interviews conducted by brother Bilal Abdul Kareem (Journalist & War Correspondent, OGN TV). 'One Wish Foundation Representative Maseeha Saloojee', June 2017 Interview, Face the Truth