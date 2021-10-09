Project P-282 Pakistan's Hypersonic weapons program

Thread

offensive capabilities that extend several hundreds of kilometres from Pakistan’s coast. The future of this doctrine is undoubtedly the P-282 program. Not much is known about the program aside from the first official verification of the program by the former Chief of Naval Staff,Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi in October 2020 when he said, “In the hypersonic domain, ship-based long-range anti-Ship and land-Attack P-282 ballistic missile is under development.” Many people have misunderstood this statement and confusion has arisen over if Pakistan is actuallydeveloping hypersonic weapons or if this is just a traditional ballistic missile to be put on ships. What the admiral likely meant is that the P-282 project will develop a surface-launched ballistic missile with a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) as a warhead. This is different64from the other type of hypersonic weapon: a hypersonic cruise missile. The main difference between these two types of hypersonic weapons is that a hypersonic cruise missile is fired from bombers or is ground-launched via a rocket motor, and subsequently uses scramjet propulsion63to reach speeds above Mach 5. These air breathing hypersonic cruise missiles cannot operate above 100,000 feet. On the other hand, HGVs are launched via ballistic missiles and are the missile’s payload (in place of the warhead that re enters the atmosphere and hits its target57in a ballistic trajectory). These HGVs are manoeuvrable in the sense that large-angle deviations are possible from the carrier missile’s original parabolic trajectory and these manoeuvres can be controlled, with the weapon essentially executing a boost-glide trajectory, using55aerodynamic lift as well as a ballistic boost to extend its range: they’ll ‘skip’ on the roof of the stratosphere at speeds of over Mach 15 and require highly advanced composite materials which are able to withstand temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees Celsius. The combination ofmanoeuvrability, an unpredictable trajectory and high speed poses an almost insurmountable challenges for conventional ballistic missile defense. These weapons could strike tactical, strategic and operational-level targets anywhere on enemy territory much more quickly thansubsonic cruise missiles and have significant kinetic energy even without a high explosives warhead, but warheads of any type can be integrated into these HGVs. Although most countries are developing land-based or air launched missiles to launch these HGVs or hypersonic cruise41missiles, Pakistan is surprisingly pursuing a ship-based approach. Ship-based ballistic missiles are highly uncommon, but considering that this capability will most likely be used in the conventional domain and not the strategic one, we can assume that the missiles will likely be40deployed primarily for anti-surface warfare, with a secondary land-attack role. This may also point to the possibility that the Air Force and Army would only need to develop their own missiles for a triad, as the same HGV could commonly be used by all three services.46The Navy’s missile would be smaller and more compact, so that it could be fitted onto ships, the Air Force would have to develop a new type of booster, even smaller than the Navy’s, that can be fitted onto J-10CP and JF-17A/B aircraft which would be able to propel the HGV to the