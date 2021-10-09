What's new

Project P-282 Pakistan's Hypersonic weapons program

Apr 24, 2007
Thread

AEROSINT Division PSF

@PSFAERO
·
Oct 6

offensive capabilities that extend several hundreds of kilometres from Pakistan’s coast. The future of this doctrine is undoubtedly the P-282 program. Not much is known about the program aside from the first official verification of the program by the former Chief of Naval Staff,


Image






AEROSINT Division PSF

@PSFAERO
·
Oct 6

Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi in October 2020 when he said, “In the hypersonic domain, ship-based long-range anti-Ship and land-Attack P-282 ballistic missile is under development.” Many people have misunderstood this statement and confusion has arisen over if Pakistan is actually


1



developing hypersonic weapons or if this is just a traditional ballistic missile to be put on ships. What the admiral likely meant is that the P-282 project will develop a surface-launched ballistic missile with a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV) as a warhead. This is different


Image

1

8

64







AEROSINT Division PSF

@PSFAERO
·
Oct 6

from the other type of hypersonic weapon: a hypersonic cruise missile. The main difference between these two types of hypersonic weapons is that a hypersonic cruise missile is fired from bombers or is ground-launched via a rocket motor, and subsequently uses scramjet propulsion


Image

1

7

63








AEROSINT Division PSF

@PSFAERO
·
Oct 6

to reach speeds above Mach 5. These air breathing hypersonic cruise missiles cannot operate above 100,000 feet. On the other hand, HGVs are launched via ballistic missiles and are the missile’s payload (in place of the warhead that re enters the atmosphere and hits its target


1

6

57








AEROSINT Division PSF

@PSFAERO
·
Oct 6

in a ballistic trajectory). These HGVs are manoeuvrable in the sense that large-angle deviations are possible from the carrier missile’s original parabolic trajectory and these manoeuvres can be controlled, with the weapon essentially executing a boost-glide trajectory, using


1

6

55








AEROSINT Division PSF

@PSFAERO
·
Oct 6

aerodynamic lift as well as a ballistic boost to extend its range: they’ll ‘skip’ on the roof of the stratosphere at speeds of over Mach 15 and require highly advanced composite materials which are able to withstand temperatures of up to 2,000 degrees Celsius. The combination of


Image

1

5

5
·
Oct 6

manoeuvrability, an unpredictable trajectory and high speed poses an almost insurmountable challenges for conventional ballistic missile defense. These weapons could strike tactical, strategic and operational-level targets anywhere on enemy territory much more quickly than


Image

1


AEROSINT Division PSF

@PSFAERO
·
Oct 6

subsonic cruise missiles and have significant kinetic energy even without a high explosives warhead, but warheads of any type can be integrated into these HGVs. Although most countries are developing land-based or air launched missiles to launch these HGVs or hypersonic cruise


Image

1

5

41








AEROSINT Division PSF

@PSFAERO
·
Oct 6

missiles, Pakistan is surprisingly pursuing a ship-based approach. Ship-based ballistic missiles are highly uncommon, but considering that this capability will most likely be used in the conventional domain and not the strategic one, we can assume that the missiles will likely be


1

4

40








AEROSINT Division PSF

@PSFAERO
·
Oct 6

deployed primarily for anti-surface warfare, with a secondary land-attack role. This may also point to the possibility that the Air Force and Army would only need to develop their own missiles for a triad, as the same HGV could commonly be used by all three services.


Image

1

4

46








AEROSINT Division PSF

@PSFAERO
·
Oct 6

The Navy’s missile would be smaller and more compact, so that it could be fitted onto ships, the Air Force would have to develop a new type of booster, even smaller than the Navy’s, that can be fitted onto J-10CP and JF-17A/B aircraft which would be able to propel the HGV to the


Image

Image

Image
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
Pakistan is considering having its own hypersonic development programme. According to former Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi, Pakistan Navy is developing hypersonic P282 ballistic missile.

Pakistan needs to speed ahead in this decade and the decade after that will become the most busiest. What is your thoughts on the hypersonic programs.

A joint venture with TUBITAK could also be optional
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
Tubitak is the turkish company right? Extending invitation would be a good idea they are already advanced in hypersonic missiles
 
TNT

TNT

Jun 2, 2019
Ballistic missiles traditionally also can have hypersonic war head but they have a predictable path, having a hypersonic glide vehicle warhead is the real deal. I hope P282 is something near to HGV. We dont have a hypersonic wind tunnel test facility so i wonder how will they design it. Maybe we can use the chinese testing facilities.
 
HaMoTZeMaS

HaMoTZeMaS

Jan 21, 2020
TNT said:
Ballistic missiles traditionally also can have hypersonic war head but they have a predictable path, having a hypersonic glide vehicle warhead is the real deal. I hope P282 is something near to HGV. We dont have a hypersonic wind tunnel test facility so i wonder how will they design it. Maybe we can use the chinese testing facilities.
Being Pakistan
We are known to do what are unexpected from us

Who knows somewhere down there might be a tunnel for this purpose
 
TheTallGuy

TheTallGuy

Apr 10, 2019
At this time and space for Pakistan modified Ghauri I & IIs with unitary warhead and Ocean Reconnaissance/intelligence sharing would be enough, you are talking for ranges upto 1800kms from coast.

remember Our Naval Policy - anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) a strategy used to prevent an adversary from occupying or traversing an area of land, sea or air.

:)
 
TheTallGuy

TheTallGuy

Apr 10, 2019
wanted to add this i have tried highlighting ranges now you guys see similarities 250km/600km/1800km Balistic missiles and 1500km cruise missile.
1635796979059.png


Somebody in Pakistan Navy planning and Warfare is working with honestly and dedicated to Pakistan Sovereignty.
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Oct 15, 2015
Please avoid creating duplicate thread that too based upon a question and inviting thoughts without proper homework on such a big topic.

Thread merged.

Thread merged.
 
K

KaiserX

Apr 6, 2019
Pakistan has a HUGE POOL of very motivated/talented/nationalistic scientist/engineers. This can be done even without the help of China but still I am sure their technical expertise would help due to integration of common systems/platforms.
 
Rafi

Rafi

Jul 23, 2010
This would of course be a tri-services program with each service having their own unique version according to their theatre mandate.

There would also be both a conventional strike and a strategic strike versions.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
Rafi said:
This would of course be a tri-services program with each service having their own unique version according to their theatre mandate.

There would also be both a conventional strike and a strategic strike versions.
My only hope is all three versions have seriously long range. Not just 300 or 500 KM but minimum range should be 1200 KM
 
