Project P-282: Pakistan Navy’s Hypersonic Weapons Program

Battlion25
- Jul 18, 2021
Pakistan is considering having its own hypersonic development programme. According to former Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi, Pakistan Navy is developing hypersonic P282 ballistic missile.
Pakistan needs to speed ahead in this decade and the decade after that will become the most busiest. What is your thoughts on the hypersonic programs.
A joint venture with TUBITAK could also be optional
