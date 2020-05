This shows the ugly face of western countries. They just utter democracy and freedom but those are just gimmicks, they love a dictator they can control. People of libya should also be aware, a dictator in the making who has already sold himself would just be a puppet dictator, like sisi.

Turkey should enhance its military in libya, and help GNA takeover all of libya. The best solution still is to just assassinate hafyar n get rid of the snake.

