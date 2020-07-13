Project Launched to Bring $50 Billion through Tourism every Year

hunter_hunted said: So you would like to have bars and dance parties, If cuisine and sight seeing and adventure is what you are looking for, then there are many and many, you have coasts of Baluchistan and mountains of north. But ya if you want to be raped then by all means go to India. Click to expand...

I'm a Pakistani myself who has actually lived in Pakistan for several years. If I go to Pakistan it's not for tourism but because it is the country of my origin.

But Pakistan is trying to build its tourism industry not to attract visit of conservative Muslims like me. If you want tourism to succeed your target market is the well to do people of the world, who are mostly Western people, Europeans, but also East Asians.

And yes, those people, when they go abroad for tourism, want to have alcoholic drinks, usually beginning on the flight itself (so they won't enjoy PIA) they want to see dances - not necessarily erotic dances, but they will definitely not enjoy themselves in a conservative Muslim environment surrounded by burqas and hearing the Adhan five times a day.

Don't blame me, I'm a Muslim myself, I'm just giving you the bitter reality about why Pakistan can never be a tourist hub, unlike India.

You are also right that many Western people, especially women, who have toured India complain about the dirty looks and the sexual harassment by Indian men. They were actually not expecting that before they arrived and so they usually do go back with a bad experience.

But that doesn't mean they are going to start coming to Pakistan instead. Most Western people I know if they want to tour a Muslim country would prefer to visit an Arab country, like Egypt or Jordan or the Emirates (especially for shopping). It's just my experience that Western people are a lot more fascinated by Middle Eastern culture, language, cuisine, art, than they are by Pakistani. I don't know exactly why, but that's just how it is.

Also, they would rather visit Turkey, they would probably even rather visit a country in Africa than Pakistan. In fact, many would prefer to visit Iran rather than Pakistan