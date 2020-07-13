What's new

Project Launched to Bring $50 Billion through Tourism every Year

War Thunder

War Thunder

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 12, 2013
3,775
8
5,235
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Pakistani Government has launched projects for establishing tourism infrastructure and promotion to bring $50 Billions per year from tourism.
Another project launched to increase fishing and Sea Food related exports by 5 times. (From $400 Million to $2.5 Billion)


 
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
3,857
-47
2,471
Country
India
Location
India
War Thunder said:
Pakistani Government has launched projects for establishing tourism infrastructure and promotion to bring $50 Billions per year from tourism.
Another project launched to increase fishing and Sea Food related exports by 5 times. (From $400 Million to $2.5 Billion)


Click to expand...
Too optimistic but in right direction.
 
War Thunder

War Thunder

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 12, 2013
3,775
8
5,235
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
krash said:
How?

Also, is the current infrastructure running at capacity?
Click to expand...

There is huge investment in developing and creating infrastructure in all tourist spots. Not only the famous places but even the least known places like the laboratory where Al Beruni measured the circumference of the Earth from.

Now I don't know how the government is expecting this to be a $50 Billions industry on its own, but I think we do have places which easily rival what Nepal, India or any other South Asian and even Central Asian country can offer. Not to forget some of the places in the Northern regions can easily acquire quite a bit of chunk from the Switaerland tourism by offering a cheaper and unexplored/non crowded alternative.


Check these below.


 
Last edited:
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
3,857
-47
2,471
Country
India
Location
India
This is a great effort though target seems very much ambitious. Tourism can earn a lots of revenue to people in unorganized sector. It can generate a lots of employment and cross cultures friendships.
 
hunter_hunted

hunter_hunted

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 2, 2010
3,871
-1
4,616
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cherub786 said:
Only a fool would visit Pakistan for tourism. There's nothing to do or see in Pakistan, especially for Western or European people. What will they do the whole time, just visit different Mazars and classical Mosques, then have some famous Lahori cuisine?

There are loads of nice Lahori restaurants in Western countries.

If an average Joe had a choice of visiting India or Pakistan he will 99% of the time choose India - and not just for the Taj Mahal.
Click to expand...
So you would like to have bars and dance parties, If cuisine and sight seeing and adventure is what you are looking for, then there are many and many, you have coasts of Baluchistan and mountains of north. But ya if you want to be raped and want to dip in the filth called ganga then by all means go to India.
 
Cherub786

Cherub786

FULL MEMBER
Jul 28, 2020
816
-3
560
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
hunter_hunted said:
So you would like to have bars and dance parties, If cuisine and sight seeing and adventure is what you are looking for, then there are many and many, you have coasts of Baluchistan and mountains of north. But ya if you want to be raped then by all means go to India.
Click to expand...
I'm a Pakistani myself who has actually lived in Pakistan for several years. If I go to Pakistan it's not for tourism but because it is the country of my origin.
But Pakistan is trying to build its tourism industry not to attract visit of conservative Muslims like me. If you want tourism to succeed your target market is the well to do people of the world, who are mostly Western people, Europeans, but also East Asians.
And yes, those people, when they go abroad for tourism, want to have alcoholic drinks, usually beginning on the flight itself (so they won't enjoy PIA) they want to see dances - not necessarily erotic dances, but they will definitely not enjoy themselves in a conservative Muslim environment surrounded by burqas and hearing the Adhan five times a day.
Don't blame me, I'm a Muslim myself, I'm just giving you the bitter reality about why Pakistan can never be a tourist hub, unlike India.
You are also right that many Western people, especially women, who have toured India complain about the dirty looks and the sexual harassment by Indian men. They were actually not expecting that before they arrived and so they usually do go back with a bad experience.
But that doesn't mean they are going to start coming to Pakistan instead. Most Western people I know if they want to tour a Muslim country would prefer to visit an Arab country, like Egypt or Jordan or the Emirates (especially for shopping). It's just my experience that Western people are a lot more fascinated by Middle Eastern culture, language, cuisine, art, than they are by Pakistani. I don't know exactly why, but that's just how it is.
Also, they would rather visit Turkey, they would probably even rather visit a country in Africa than Pakistan. In fact, many would prefer to visit Iran rather than Pakistan
 
War Thunder

War Thunder

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 12, 2013
3,775
8
5,235
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Cherub786 said:
Only a fool would visit Pakistan for tourism. There's nothing to do or see in Pakistan, especially for Western or European people. What will they do the whole time, just visit different Mazars and classical Mosques, then have some famous Lahori cuisine?

There are loads of nice Lahori restaurants in Western countries.

If an average Joe had a choice of visiting India or Pakistan he will 99% of the time choose India - and not just for the Taj Mahal.
Click to expand...


Lol kid, you seem to be a bit too high on the wanna be juice or have no idea of what you are talking about.
Just to educate your ignorant *** (Which is pretty clear from your negative ratings and your dumb and low IQ signature), why don't you go and look up the western visitors to Pakistan in just the last couple of years and what exactly they come to Pakistan to find? I am sure you know how to use this thing they call "Youtube"? Why not search "Pakistan vlog" for a start and educate yourself before sounding too dumb. I have lived and explored a lot of Pakistan and even I haven't even been to 5% of what is there to explore.

Just because your ignorant *** happens to be residing in Canada, and your ego has spiraled up mountains and you have started feeling all special and cool all of a sudden, while comparing yourself to an average ****. Doesn't mean your feel good dose has to come from thinking and talking shit about your country, specially when you have zero clue of what you are talking about or you are too low IQ to even comprehend the topic in question.

Go rub your insecurities elsewhere kid. It's not your countries fault if you look ugly compared to all those Canadians around you or you sound too pendoo every time you open your mouth.
 
Cherub786

Cherub786

FULL MEMBER
Jul 28, 2020
816
-3
560
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
War Thunder said:
Lol kid, you seem to be a bit too high on the wanna be juice or have no idea of what you are talking about.
Just to educate your ignorant *** (Which is pretty clear from your negative ratings and your dumb and low IQ signature), why don't you go and look up the western visitors to Pakistan in just the last couple of years and what exactly they come to Pakistan to find? I am sure you know how to use this thing they call "Youtube"? Why not search "Pakistan vlog" for a start and educate yourself before sounding too dumb. I have lived and explored a lot of Pakistan and even I haven't even been to 5% of what is there to explore.

Just because your ignorant *** happens to be residing in Canada, and your ego has spiraled up mountains and you have started feeling all special and cool all of a sudden, while comparing yourself to an average ****. Doesn't mean your feel good dose has to come from thinking and talking shit about your country, specially when you have zero clue of what you are talking about or you are too low IQ to even comprehend the topic in question.

Go rub your insecurities elsewhere kid. It's not your countries fault if you look ugly compared to all those Canadians around you or you sound too pendoo every time you open your mouth.
Click to expand...
My insecurities? Wow, you are obviously projecting, my man.
Instead of typing such long winded rants, why don't you study Pakistan's tourism facts and figures. You will be disappointed to learn that Pakistan ranks very low on the list of all the world's countries, ranked by number of international visitors.
What does it have to do with my ego? On the contrary, you obviously sound like the guy with a bruised ego who can't handle the truth about "our" country being so dismal when it comes to tourism.
 
War Thunder

War Thunder

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 12, 2013
3,775
8
5,235
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Cherub786 said:
My insecurities? Wow, you are obviously projecting, my man.
Instead of typing such long winded rants, why don't you study Pakistan's tourism facts and figures. You will be disappointed to learn that Pakistan ranks very low on the list of all the world's countries, ranked by number of international visitors.
What does it have to do with my ego? On the contrary, you obviously sound like the guy with a bruised ego who can't handle the truth about "our" country being so dismal when it comes to tourism.
Click to expand...

So you will throw another dumb post to cover the previous one?
Why don't you actually educate yourself first with the dumb proof steps I have listed in my previous response, before throwing in more crap?

Since you are probably too lacking in your skills of getting yourself educated. Here I have done a bit of work for you.
Hear it from a "gori" since you seem to be carrying plenty of insecurities for anyone other than that.


Either you are dumb to the core and we should be glad to not have you in our country anymore or you are simply a pretender. Your signature does show where your loyalities might lye though.
 
Last edited:
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,426
-3
23,438
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
War Thunder said:
Lol kid, you seem to be a bit too high on the wanna be juice or have no idea of what you are talking about.
Just to educate your ignorant *** (Which is pretty clear from your negative ratings and your dumb and low IQ signature), why don't you go and look up the western visitors to Pakistan in just the last couple of years and what exactly they come to Pakistan to find? I am sure you know how to use this thing they call "Youtube"? Why not search "Pakistan vlog" for a start and educate yourself before sounding too dumb. I have lived and explored a lot of Pakistan and even I haven't even been to 5% of what is there to explore.

Just because your ignorant *** happens to be residing in Canada, and your ego has spiraled up mountains and you have started feeling all special and cool all of a sudden, while comparing yourself to an average ****. Doesn't mean your feel good dose has to come from thinking and talking shit about your country, specially when you have zero clue of what you are talking about or you are too low IQ to even comprehend the topic in question.

Go rub your insecurities elsewhere kid. It's not your countries fault if you look ugly compared to all those Canadians around you or you sound too pendoo every time you open your mouth.
Click to expand...




Ignore him, he is an Indian false flagger.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
PM Imran rolls out Rs330b mortgage financing for construction sector Initiative
Replies
9
Views
638
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Bilal9
HDI, NGO Activity & Social Advancement Thread
Replies
0
Views
454
Bilal9
Bilal9
Champion_Usmani
The Doval Doctrine – India’s Hybrid War against Pakistan
2 3
Replies
35
Views
4K
Kaleem.61
Kaleem.61
Arabian Stallion
Al Arabiya interviews Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030"
Replies
9
Views
2K
SALMAN F
SALMAN F
K
Vladimir Putin: the annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly
Replies
4
Views
570
Superboy
Superboy

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom