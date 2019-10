Project Hope

Project Hope (希望工程) is a Chinese public service project organized by the China Youth Development Foundation (CYDF) and the Communist Youth League (CYL) Central Committee. Started on October 30, 1989, it aims to bring schools into poverty-stricken rural areas of China , to help children whose families are too poor to afford it to complete elementary school education. Through Project Hope, the CYDF has also sought to improve educational facilities and improve teaching quality in poorer regions.

raised over 5.6 billion Renminbi in funds.

financed education of more than 3,400,000 poor rural students

built 15940 "Hope Primary Schools" (希望小学), which consists of 2.5% of all the rural primary schools.

established "Project Hope Scholarship"(希望之星奖学金), providing financial assistance to about 130,000 secondary and tertiary students.

funded over 14,000 primary schools in rural areas to build libraries

built over 150 distance learning centers to help students living in remote areas.

By the end of 2004, Project Hope hasSome 80 percent of the Hope Project primary schools and students aided by the project are located in China's middle and western regions, which are less developed. (Liu, 2004)According to a report by National Research Center for Science and Technology for Development (Xu, 1999), 93.9 percent of residents in 29 provincial capital cities aged above 16 have heard of Project Hope, and 63.5 percent have contributed to it in various ways. The report drew the conclusion that Project Hope has become the largest and most influential non-governmental welfare project in China.