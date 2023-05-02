Project Bilawal in full swing by the Establishment

Name me one other country that rigs its census data just to make sure, Zardari is granted his wish of seeing Bilawal as Prime Minister.But then again, name me any institution of any other country that consistently takes steps to undermine the progress of the country.Proper banana republic stuff hereBalochistan will get 7 extra seats after a whopping increase of 8 million people just over the last 5 years.Apparently, Karachi's population has declined hence gets one seat less while interior Sindh gets an increase of 3+ seats.And low and behold, KPK's percentage of national the population is same as it was 5 years ago and in fact has declined.Alhamdullilah under the able leadership of Hafiz Sahib, areas where PPP and the establishment face no political challenge are experiencing population booms.Faujeets are welcome to contribute to the thread and explain the benefits of Project Bilawal.