Project "AZM" :Building Knowledge Base & Road Map

Irfan Baloch said: my initial and follow up questions were strictly with the view of this ambitious project in mind.

we can wish all wee want and we need some logistics and approach in achieving in house development

we are leap frogging here. the ambition and intention is appreciable but to have 5th gen grade plane and its subsystems requires the existence of real life people and material in place. Click to expand...

Your point was keeping in mind The Aviation City and the motives behind ACM Rtd Sohail Aman’s project of Aviation City in Kamra as well as Project AZM and other projects.Like you said, this project was started not to just develop a specific fighter or a system, or some capabilities, but the real motive was to promote the aviation industry altogether be it civil or Military. The Aviation City project might be divided in phases with the first phase relating to development of required infrastructure as well as the most crucial part, Training, educating and producing highly qualified Engineers with Phds from elsewhere as well as locally through the help of the existing skilled and well learned engineers of Thunder and Super Mushak Program, plus, the assistance from China as well as Turkey with regards to education as both countries have decent Aviation Universities and Industry.Keeping this all in mind, the main objective is to create an Aviation Industry Base comprising of its engine in the form of highly educated and experienced engineers who can then work on multiple future programs again and again, AZM, post AZM, FGFA, AZM Replacement. Also the creation of a highly fruitful avionics research and development industry producing innovative radars, systems, Missiles and UAVs.To achieve this (Skilled engineers), We have to send our best, those already serving in PAF as freshmen, or at Kamra/Air University to get phd from China or Turkey or both, take experience from CAC, SAC, Aselsan, TAI and possibly BAE, RR. This should be done in high numbers, to produce more and more highly educated engineers so as to increase the efficiency of local industry.Encouragement is the key to achieve such. A young engineer is anxious, restless, uncertain about future, having responsibilities of family and kitchen, hence can’t study further due to lack of time, motivation but most importantly uncertainty of actually getting hired after post graduate studies or Phds after investing a handsome amount on studies. So PAF must consider sponsoring some gems, book nerds, and creatives, get them on table, give them assurance of providing job if they being sponsored by PAF for studies abroad bore good results in academics as well as experiences. This will give a boost to morales of our students and in turn will encourage them to pursue studies just for the sake of good potential future. To prevent these sponsored students getting away outside after studies, PAF must arrange some sort of specific visa which is based on contract directly between university, embassy of that country and PAF. The contract must highlight that the student has been sponsored by PAF, will not be provided job or nationality unless NOC provided by PAF for a certain period of years. A good measure would be to also sign a contract with student which might result in some of the student’s property in Pakistan seized and handed over to PAF, could be residence or something...