Prohibition on RAB, Preparation of filing case in US court

Staff Reporter23rd February 2022, WednesdayThe government is preparing a case in a US court against the US ban on RAB and its six former and current officials. The government will take a decision in this regard this week.State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said this yesterday. Talking to reporters at his office, he said a decision on whether to file a case on the ban would be taken this week. We have talked to three legal entities about this. "We are almost at the final stage of appointing a representative to speak on our behalf or to fight the case," he said. The state minister also said that there was no plan to seek the help of any third country regarding the ban on RAB. He said both legal and diplomatic efforts would continue on the issue.Responding to a question from reporters, the state minister said that the reply to the letter sent to the United States to provide details about the ban on RAB has been received. However, the US administration has asked for more time to provide details in this regard.The state minister said that although the ban on RAB had created uneasiness in Bangladesh-US relations, work was being done to prevent its impact on bilateral relations.Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions on six former and current members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) for alleged human rights abuses. The ban was imposed separately by the US Treasury Department and the State Department on International Human Rights Day.Former Director General of RAB and current IG Benazir Ahmed, current RAB DG Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, Additional Director General (Operations) Khan Mohammad Azad, former Additional Director General (Operations) Tofail Mostafa Sarwar, former Additional Director General of Police. Jahangir Alam and former Additional Director General (Operations) said. Anwar Latif Khan, former RAB-6 captain Miftah Uddin Ahmed.