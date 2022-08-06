Prohibited funding case: FIA summons PTI's Asad Qaiser

A great public leader of Pakistan and a three-time elected Prime Minister, who grew up in a small, narrow and dark house in Gwalmandi, Lahore, when he entered politics with the intention of serving democracy, he did it perfectly. His hands are completely clean by the grace and grace of Allah and I am sharing a glimpse of the compensation he has received for the public service.
Read how Nawaz Sharif got rich from Pakistan's looted wealth from start to finish
Why was Nawaz expelled?
All these details have been verified on Google, Lycoes, Yahoo, WikiLeaks and Whistleblower and compiled by Mr. Mushtaq Ahmad who is of French origin, for Pakistanis.
The report is below...
Pakistanis, just look at how rich you are, spend two minutes and calculate your wealth. Even after seeing this, if a common Pakistani like me supports Nawaz Sharif or anyone related to his family, he will Enemy number 1 of the poor living in the country...
Nawaz Sharif's house in Lahore is called Raionand Mahal. Its cover covers 25000 thousand kanals. Its market value is in billions of rupees.
A magnificent palatial house in Murree.
Land and a house at Chhanga Street Abbottabad
A superbly priced bungalow on Mall Road Murree
A land of 88 kanals in Sheikhupura
A house in Lahore Upper Mall
Various properties of 1700 kanals
The annual budget of all these houses is 27 crore rupees. The total number of employees and officers working in these houses is 1766 whose monthly expenditure is 6 crore rupees. According to CNBC
Only the watch tied on Nawaz Sharif's hand is worth 4.6 million dollars
Apart from these, Nawaz Sharif also has residences in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Spain and Istanbul.
Nawaz Sharif's business is spread all over the world including Pakistan. Which mostly consists of real estate, steel, sugar mills, paper mills and farming.
In Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif is the owner of two giant groups of companies named Awax Group and Sharif Group, whose subsidiaries include at least 11 sugar mills and 15 industrial estates. Here are the names of some of the companies working under these businesses. Reference CNBC
Ramzan Sugar Mills is probably the largest sugar mill in Pakistan.
RAMADAN ENERGY LIMITED
Sharif Agri Farms
Sharif Poultry Farms
Sharif Dairy Farms
Sharif Feed Mills
Ramzan Sugar Cane Development Farm
Mehran Ramadan Textiles
Ramadan Transport
Ramzan Bakhsh Textile Mills
Muhammad Bakhsh Textile Mills
Hamza Spinning Mills
Chaudhary Sugar Mills
Akash Foundry Pvt. Ltd
Hudaybiya Engineering
Khalid Siraj Industries
Ali Haroon Textile Mills
Hanif Siraj Textile Mills
Farooq Barkat Pvt
Abdul Aziz Textile Mills
Barkat Textile Mills
Sandalbar Textile Mills
Haseeb Waqas Rice Mills
Sardar Board and Paper Mills
Model Trading House Private Limited
Haseeb Waqqas Group
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills
Haseeb Waqas Engineering
Haseeb Waqas Farms Ltd
Haseeb Waqas Rice Mills
Hamzi Board Mills
Fawax Brothers Private Limited
Elias Enterprises
Hudaybiya Paper Mills
Concurrence Sugar Mills
Brothers Steel Mills
Brother Textile Mills
Concurrence Textile Units
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills
A steel mill in the UAE
You are familiar with the steel mills of Saudi Arabia and Jeddah.
He is employed in his own son's company in Dubai.
They have a sugar mill in Kenya.
49% shares of New Zealand's state-owned steel company are in the name of Nawaz Sharif.
Some time ago, the famous Pakistani TV anchor Mubasher Luqman revealed in one of his programs that many companies owned by Muhammad Mansha actually belong to Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Mansha is their front man. These companies were bought through privatization. Among them, IPPs that generate electricity from oil in Pakistan, to which Nawaz Sharif paid 400 billion rupees or 4000 million dollars as soon as he came.
MCB Bank
DG Khan Cement featured
4 flats in London's Park Lane, which he denied ownership of for 25 years and now admits.
In addition to these, two towers named Pioneer Point, 33 and 25 floors, located in Alford in London, which are said to be worth several hundred million pounds.
Two of the most expensive flats in the world in Hyde Park, London, with a total value of around 150 million pounds.
340 different properties in East London
Three Flats 17 Avonfield House
Park Lane worth £12 million
Flat No. 8 Borwood Place London W2 worth 7 million pounds
Flat No. 9 Borwood Place London W2 worth 9 million pounds
10 Duke Mensch, Duke Street London W1, worth £1.5 million
Flat No. 12A, 118 Park Lane Mayfair, London SW1 worth £500,000
Flat No. 2, 36 Green Street, London W1, worth £800,000
11 Gloucester Place, London W One, worth inestimable
Apart from them, the property near Buckingham Palace is worth 4.5 million pounds.
148 Neil Gwin House Sloane Avenue is also owned by Mr. Waqar Ahmed, Secretary of Flagship Company.
£80 million worth of properties around central London.
Some time ago Hussain Nawaz surprised the world by investing 1.2 billion dollars or 1200 million dollars in one time in London real estate. It was also discussed in Pakistani media
Note:-
Shahbaz Sharif's ill-gotten billions of rupees and assets are not mentioned in this report.
Then don't say, why did you expel me, the leader of the Patwaris?