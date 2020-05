Hi,



I have lived in interior Sindh and these Sindhis are not wrong in what they are saying---.



At first it the urdu speakers that had all the top jobs in karachi / hyderabad---then came the punjabis---but most of them settled and cultivated land---then came the pashtuns and then came the afghans---.



The sindhis are being crushed for a longtime---nice folks that they are---.

